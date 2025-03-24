Verizon to speak at New Street Research Conference on March 26

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank Boulben, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for the Consumer Group of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the New Street Research and BCG Future of Connectivity Leaders Conference on Wednesday, March 26, at 8:30 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors .

Boulben will discuss the unit’s progress to innovate on its mobile and broadband platforms, bringing differentiated offers to the market and enhancing its value proposition, while elevating the customer experience and strengthening customer relationships.



Verizon is on track to deliver on its full-year 2025 financial and operational guidance and remains committed to its three key priorities of growing wireless service revenue, expanding adjusted EBITDA1 and generating strong free cash flow1.



For 2025, Verizon continues to expect the following:

Total wireless service revenue growth 2 3 of 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent.

of 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent. Adjusted EBITDA growth 1 of 2.0 percent to 3.5 percent.

of 2.0 percent to 3.5 percent. Adjusted EPS 1 growth of 0 to 3.0 percent.

growth of 0 to 3.0 percent. Cash flow from operations of $35.0 billion to $37.0 billion.

Capital expenditures between $17.5 billion and $18.5 billion.

Free cash flow1 of $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. See the accompanying schedules and www.verizon.com/about/investors for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document to most directly comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

2 Total wireless service revenue represents the sum of Consumer and Business segments.

3 Reflects the reclassification of recurring device protection and insurance related plan revenues from other revenue into wireless service revenue beginning January 2025. Reclassified 2024 annual revenues were more than $2.9 billion.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

Forward-looking statements

Non-GAAP Reconciliations Free Cash Flow Forecast (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/25 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Forecast $ 35,000 - 37,000 Capital expenditures forecast (including capitalized software) (17,500 - 18,500) Free Cash Flow Forecast $ 17,500 - 18,500

