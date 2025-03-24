Finesse Group Unveils Innovative PR Packages for Small Businesses

London, UK , March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finesse Group, a boutique PR agency renowned for its expertise in hospitality and luxury travel, has announced the launch of two groundbreaking PR packages designed to empower small businesses. The new offerings, "Podcast Maximizer" and "Media Match," aim to provide affordable and impactful PR solutions for founder-led brands seeking to enhance their industry presence.





According to recent data from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, 68% of small businesses that consistently implement PR strategies experience significant increases in brand awareness and customer engagement. However, traditional PR services often remain out of reach for smaller brands due to cost and complexity. Finesse Group's latest packages address this gap, simplifying the PR process and making it accessible to all.

"Podcast Maximizer" offers expert guest podcasting services, helping businesses share their stories and build authority. Clients are matched with podcasts that align with their industry, and interviews are repurposed into shareable content to amplify their reach. Starting at $1,200 per month, this package includes story crafting, podcast matching, and content repurposing.

"Media Match" provides a low-risk, high-reward PR partnership. It connects brands with journalists seeking relevant stories, ensuring impactful media placements. With a performance-based model, clients pay only for successful placements after an initial onboarding fee of $450.

"We created these packages specifically to help smaller businesses take their first steps into PR," said Jo Caruana, Founder and CEO of Finesse Group. "Our goal is to simplify a process that is traditionally too expensive and complicated for many small companies to consider."

Finesse Group's innovative approach combines their GOTHAM PR Framework with StoryBrand principles, ensuring even the smallest players can make a significant impact. By offering tailored solutions, Finesse Group empowers entrepreneurs to elevate their brands and unlock new opportunities in the PR world.

