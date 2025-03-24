Samsara ($SAMS) Unveils AI-Powered Workforce Automation on the Blockchain

San Francisco, CA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsara ($SAMS), a cutting-edge Web3 platform, is transforming how businesses create, deploy, and monetize AI agents. By offering an intuitive, no-code solution, Samsara empowers companies of all sizes to harness the power of artificial intelligence to optimize operations, streamline administrative tasks, and enhance customer experiences.

Bridging AI and Business Operations

As AI adoption accelerates, with 82% of companies planning AI integration within the next three years, Samsara provides an accessible, powerful solution. The platform enables organizations to create bespoke AI agents that seamlessly integrate with internal knowledge bases, documentation, and workflows. These AI-powered agents offer transformative capabilities across multiple business functions:

Customer Support Representative: Enhances customer service by providing precise, contextually relevant responses, improving satisfaction and loyalty.

Revolutionizing Business Efficiency

Samsara’s AI agents extend beyond traditional automation, offering dynamic solutions for operational efficiency:

Administrative Automation: AI agents handle routine tasks like email management, scheduling, document processing, and information organization, allowing employees to focus on high-value activities.

Enhancing Customer Engagement & Industry-Specific Solutions

Samsara’s AI agents redefine customer interactions by providing personalized, 24/7 support across multiple channels, including websites, messaging platforms, and social media. They facilitate order tracking, returns processing, and real-time customer assistance while escalating complex cases to human representatives with full context.

Beyond customer service, Samsara enables the development of industry-specific AI solutions, such as:

E-commerce: AI-driven product recommendations, abandoned cart recovery, and image-based product searches.

Empowering Businesses with Blockchain-Backed Monetization

Samsara ($SAMS) integrates blockchain technology, enabling users to not only build and deploy AI agents but also monetize them through a decentralized ecosystem. Businesses and developers can trade AI-powered assistants, creating a new economy of intelligent automation solutions.

