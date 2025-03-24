Acutus Medical Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (OTC: AFIB) today reported results for the full year of 2024.

Recent Highlights:

  • 2024 Revenue from Continuing Operations of $20.2 million grew 181% year-over-year, from $7.2 million last year.
  • Operating loss for continuing operations was $0.1 million, compared to 11.7 million last year.
  • Recorded $10.8 million in gain on sale of business, an increase of 19% compared to last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $14.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Revenue from Continuing Operations was $20.2 million for 2024, an increase of 181% compared to $7.2 million in 2023.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis for continuing operations was 5% for 2024 compared to negative 44% for 2023. The improvement was driven by higher production volumes related to left-heart access manufacturing and reduced manufacturing overhead expenses.

Operating expenses for continuing operations on a GAAP basis was $1.1 million for 2024 compared to Operating expenses of $8.6 million last year. The decrease in operating expenses from reduced discretionary spend under this new business model.

Net loss on continuing operations on a GAAP basis was $4.6 million for 2024 and net loss per share was $0.16 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.8 million, compared to a net loss of $11.9 million and a net loss per share of $0.4 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.1 million for last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $14.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Loss on Discontinued Operations
Loss on discontinued operations was $5.0 million for 2024, compared to $69.7 million last year.

Outlook
Due to the announced plan to realign resources to support the left-heart access distribution business and exit from the electrophysiology mapping and ablation businesses, the Company will no longer provide financial guidance.    

About Acutus
Acutus is focused on the production of left-heart access products under its distribution agreement with Medtronic, Inc. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words 'believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, successful completion of the Company’s restructuring plan, continued acceptance of the Company’s left-heart access products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of Medtronic to purchase the Company’s left-heart access products and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States and globally including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$14,019  $19,170 
Marketable securities, short-term    3,233 
Restricted cash, short-term    7,030 
Accounts receivable 7,878   11,353 
Inventory 1,790   4,278 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 641   678 
Current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3) 1,250   510 
Total current assets 25,578   46,252 
    
Property and equipment, net 517   825 
Right-of-use assets, net 2,459   3,189 
Other assets 94   94 
Non-current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3)    3,600 
Total assets$28,648  $53,960 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable 1,276   2,761 
Accrued liabilities 3,006   2,887 
Operating lease liabilities, short-term 957   718 
Long-term debt, current portion 7,005   1,864 
Warrant liability 194   409 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 3)    10,303 
Total current liabilities 12,438   18,942 
    
Operating lease liabilities, long-term 2,238   3,243 
Long-term debt 25,564   32,654 
Total liabilities 40,240   54,839 
    
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)   
    
Stockholders' (deficit) equity   
    
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 6,666 shares of the preferred stock, designated as Series A Common Equivalent Preferred Stock, are issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 260,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 29,912,305 and 29,313,667 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 30   29 
Additional paid-in capital 598,670   599,935 
Accumulated deficit (609,524)  (599,977)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (768)  (866)
Total stockholders' deficit (11,592)  (879)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit$28,648  $53,960 
        


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
 
 Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)2024
 2023
Revenue$20,157  $7,164 
Cost of products sold 19,144   10,301 
Gross profit (loss) 1,013   (3,137)
    
Operating expenses (income):   
Research and development    3,482 
Selling, general and administrative 10,436   14,066 
Restructuring 1,448    
Change in fair value of contingent consideration    123 
Gain on sale of business (10,814)  (9,080)
Total operating expenses 1,070   8,591 
Loss from operations (57)  (11,728)
    
Other income (expense):   
Change in fair value of warrant liability 215   2,937 
Interest income 763   2,588 
Interest expense (5,758)  (5,655)
Other revenue 301    
Total other expense, net (4,479)  (130)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (4,536)  (11,858)
Income tax (benefit) expense    63 
Net loss from continuing operations (4,536)  (11,921)
Discontinued operations:   
Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (4,999)  (69,530)
Income tax expense - discontinued operations 12   212 
Loss from discontinued operations (5,011)  (69,742)
Net loss$(9,547) $(81,663)
    
Other comprehensive income (loss):   
Unrealized gain on marketable securities    7 
Foreign currency translation adjustment 98   (4)
Comprehensive loss$(9,449) $(81,660)
    
Net loss per share, basic and diluted:   
Loss from continuing operations$(0.15) $(0.41)
Loss from discontinued operations$(0.17) $(2.40)
Net loss per common share, basic$(0.32) $(2.81)
    
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 29,768,208   29,095,294 
 


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
  
(in thousands)2024
 2023
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss$(9,547) $(81,663)
Less: Loss on discontinued operations 5,011   69,742 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation expense 297   191 
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 459   3,032 
Accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net (28)  (1,428)
Amortization of debt issuance costs 931   571 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 730   683 
Gain on sale of business, net (10,814)  (9,080)
Change in fair value of warrant liability (215)  (2,937)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration    123 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (4,048)  (1,074)
Inventory 2,488   (2,484)
Employer retention credit receivable    4,703 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48   656 
Accounts payable (1,485)  288 
Accrued liabilities (246)  (700)
Operating lease liabilities (766)  (461)
Other long-term liabilities    (12)
Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (17,185)  (19,850)
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (14,475)  (43,268)
Net cash used in operating activities (31,660)  (63,118)
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Proceeds from sale of business 18,672   17,000 
Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities    (39,765)
Sales of available-for-sale marketable securities 500   750 
Maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities 2,750   82,000 
Purchases of property and equipment (112)  (219)
Net cash provided by investing activities - continuing operations 21,810   59,766 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations 339   (1,211)
Net cash provided by investing activities 22,149   58,555 
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Repayment of debt (2,625)   
Payment of debt issuance costs    (490)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options    4 
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan    25 
Payment of contingent consideration    (1,923)
Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (2,850)  (2,384)
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations (41)  (280)
Net cash used in financing activities (2,891)  (2,664)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 221   2,079 
    
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,181)  (5,148)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period 26,200   31,348 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period$14,019  $26,200 
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$4,544  $5,012 
    
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:   
Changes between assets and liabilities in discontinued operations$  $5,445 
Accounts receivable from sale of business$1,838  $9,360 
Change in unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities$  $(7)