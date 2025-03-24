Bassett Announces First Quarter Conference Call

BASSETT, Va., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) today announced it will host a conference call with management on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 financial results. The Company will issue its earnings release after the market closes on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Chairman and CEO Rob Spilman will host the call, along with CFO Mike Daniel.

The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast, accessible through the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.bassettfurniture.comassettfurniture.com, or they can listen to the conference call via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b3vchwmf. The conference call will be archived for replay on the Company’s investor site.

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings. The Company’s network of 87 company- and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores account for approximately 60% of its wholesale business. The Bassett Home Furnishings stores feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company’s capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company’s custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at www.bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)

Contacts:

J. Michael Daniel

Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

(276) 629-6614 – Investors

mdaniel@bassettfurniture.com

Peter D. Morrison

Vice President of Communications

(276) 629-6450 – Media