Enerpac Tool Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Continuing Operations Highlights*

Net sales were $146 million, a 5.1% increase compared to the prior year, with a 5.0% increase in organic sales. 1

Operating profit margin was 21.2% and adjusted operating profit margin was 21.4%

Net earnings were $20.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $21.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.

GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS increased 15% and 8% year-over-year, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.2%.

Returned $10 million to shareholders through share repurchases.

MILWAUKEE, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company” or “Enerpac”) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2025.

“We were pleased with Enerpac’s solid performance in the second quarter – highlighted by strong organic revenue growth of 5% – which continued to outperform the soft industrial sector,” said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group’s President & CEO.

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations (US$ in millions, except per share) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28,

2025 February 29,

2024 February 28,

2025 February 29,

2024 Net Sales $145.5 $138.4 $290.7 $280.4 Net Earnings 20.9 17.9 42.6 36.2 Diluted EPS 0.38 0.33 0.78 0.66 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.39 0.36 0.79 0.76 Adjusted EBITDA 33.8 34.3 68.1 69.2



Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results Comparisons

“Profitability remained at high levels in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, although gross margins were impacted by a mix shift,” said Darren Kozik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “At the same time, our top-line growth reflected Enerpac’s strong brand and ability to execute in a challenging environment.”

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $145.5 million compared to $138.4 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 5.1%. On an organic basis, sales increased 5.0% year-over-year, driven by IT&S organic growth of 4.2% and 33.1% growth at Cortland Biomedical. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar negatively impacted sales by $2.9 million in the period.

Net sales for the Industrial Tools & Services segment (IT&S) increased 4.4%, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of DTA, partially offset by the negative impact of foreign exchange rates. IT&S Product sales increased 4.4% on an organic basis and Service revenue increased 3.4% year-over-year.

Gross profit margin declined 110 basis points year-over-year to 50.5% as a result of a shift in product sales towards Heavy Lifting Technologies (HLT) as well as the mix of service projects in the quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $41.4 million increased 0.7% year-over-year, or 4.6% on an adjusted basis.

Second quarter fiscal 2025 net earnings and diluted EPS were $20.9 million and $0.38 respectively, compared to $17.9 million and $0.33, respectively, in the year-ago period.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million compared to $34.3 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 160 basis points year-over-year to 23.2% due to gross margin pressures discussed above and the inclusion of DTA, partially offset by a return to normalized profitability at Cortland Biomedical.





Balance Sheet and Leverage (US$ in millions) February 28, 2025 November 30, 2025 February 29, 2024 Cash Balance $119.5 $130.7 $153.7 Debt Balance $192.1 $193.3 $244.9 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA2 0.5x 0.5x 0.7x



Net debt on February 28, 2025, was $72.6 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.5x. The company repurchased approximately 220,000 shares of its common stock in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 for a total of $10.2 million under its share repurchase program announced in March 2022.

Outlook

“In light of the macro uncertainty and the prospect of lower economic growth resulting from tariffs or other geopolitical events, we maintain a cautious tone,” concluded Sternlieb. “Nonetheless, given our growth through the first half of fiscal 2025, we are reiterating full-year guidance, including sales and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5 percent at the midpoint.”

The Company is projecting a net sales range of $610 million to $625 million in fiscal 2025. The forecast anticipates organic sales growth of approximately 0% to 2%, with expected adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $160 million, and free cash flow between $85 million to $95 million. This forecast is based on the Company’s key foreign exchange rate assumptions and assumes that there is no broad-based global recession.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) February 28, August 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,509 $ 167,094 Accounts receivable, net 111,993 104,335 Inventories, net 80,431 72,887 Other current assets 37,466 27,942 Total current assets 349,399 372,258 Property, plant and equipment, net 49,026 40,285 Goodwill 277,241 269,597 Other intangible assets, net 46,682 36,058 Other long-term assets 54,279 59,130 Total assets $ 776,627 $ 777,328 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 5,000 $ 5,000 Trade accounts payable 43,903 43,368 Accrued compensation and benefits 19,080 25,856 Income taxes payable 3,207 5,321 Other current liabilities 42,842 49,848 Total current liabilities 114,032 129,393 Long-term debt, net 187,086 189,503 Deferred income taxes 8,632 3,696 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 8,449 10,073 Other long-term liabilities 52,450 52,684 Total liabilities 370,649 385,349 Shareholders' equity Capital stock 10,852 10,847 Additional paid-in capital 236,019 235,660 Retained earnings 290,008 261,870 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (130,901 ) (116,398 ) Stock held in trust (3,575 ) (3,777 ) Deferred compensation liability 3,575 3,777 Total shareholders' equity 405,978 391,979 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 776,627 $ 777,328





Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28, February 29, February 28, February 29, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 145,528 $ 138,437 $ 290,724 $ 280,406 Cost of products sold 72,097 66,962 142,641 134,681 Gross profit 73,431 71,475 148,083 145,725 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,423 40,723 83,741 82,938 Amortization of intangible assets 1,188 833 2,390 1,657 Restructuring charges - 398 - 2,799 Impairment & divestiture charges - - - 147 Operating profit 30,820 29,521 61,952 58,184 Financing costs, net 2,371 3,711 5,140 7,408 Other expense, net 750 543 1,237 1,535 Earnings before income tax expense 27,699 25,267 55,575 49,241 Income tax expense 6,798 7,396 12,951 13,064 Net earnings from continuing operations 20,901 17,871 42,624 36,177 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - (54 ) - (622 ) Net earnings $ 20,901 $ 17,817 $ 42,624 $ 35,555 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.78 $ 0.67 Diluted 0.38 0.33 0.78 0.66 Loss per share from discontinued operations Basic $ - $ (0.00 ) $ - $ (0.01 ) Diluted - (0.00 ) - (0.01 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.78 $ 0.65 Diluted 0.38 0.33 0.78 0.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 54,397 54,213 54,319 54,370 Diluted 54,808 54,685 54,810 54,846







Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended February 28, February 29, 2025 2024 Operating Activities Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 16,108 12,065 Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations - (5,413 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 16,108 $ 6,652 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (11,517 ) (3,152 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (27,196 ) - Working capital adjustment from the sale of business assets - (1,133 ) Purchase of business assets - (1,402 ) Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations $ (38,713 ) $ (5,687 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (38,713 ) $ (5,687 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 14,421 48,000 Principal repayments on revolving credit facility (14,421 ) (16,000 ) Principal repayments on term loan (2,500 ) (1,250 ) Purchase of treasury shares (14,555 ) (30,108 ) Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other (5,847 ) (205 ) Payment of cash dividend (2,167 ) (2,178 ) Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations $ (25,069 ) $ (1,741 ) Cash used in financing activities $ (25,069 ) $ (1,741 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 89 54 Net decrease from cash and cash equivalents $ (47,585 ) $ (722 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 167,094 154,415 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 119,509 $ 153,693





Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures for Continuing Operations

(In thousands) Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 137,035 $ 134,822 $ 145,936 $ 153,360 $ 571,153 $ 140,134 $ 140,716 $ - $ - $ 280,850 Other 4,935 3,615 4,453 5,354 18,357 5,062 4,812 - - 9,874 Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970 $ 138,437 $ 150,389 $ 158,714 $ 589,510 $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ - $ - $ 290,724 % Net Sales Growth (Decline) Year over Year Industrial Tools & Services Segment 7.6 % 3.0 % 1.3 % 0.3 % 2.9 % 2.3 % 4.4 % - - 3.3 % Other -59.2 % -67.3 % -63.3 % -31.0 % -57.3 % 2.6 % 33.1 % - - 15.5 % Enerpac Tool Group 1.9 % -2.5 % -3.8 % -1.2 % -1.5 % 2.3 % 5.1 % - - 3.7 % Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 42,216 $ 40,723 $ 42,101 $ 43,524 $ 168,565 $ 42,318 $ 41,423 $ - $ - $ 83,741 M&A charges - - - (121 ) (121 ) (152 ) (258 ) - - (409 ) ASCEND transformation program charges (1,093 ) (1,370 ) (1,457 ) (2,109 ) (6,029 ) - - - - - Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 41,123 $ 39,353 $ 40,644 $ 41,294 $ 162,415 $ 42,166 $ 41,165 $ - $ - $ 83,332 Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses % Enerpac Tool Group 29.0 % 28.4 % 27.0 % 26.0 % 27.6 % 29.0 % 28.3 % - - 28.7 % Adjusted Operating profit Operating profit $ 28,662 $ 29,521 $ 33,363 $ 30,040 $ 121,587 $ 31,132 $ 30,820 $ - $ - $ 61,952 Impairment & divestiture charges 147 - - - 147 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1) 2,401 398 1,595 3,450 7,843 - - - - - M&A charges - - - 121 121 152 261 - - 413 ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229 1,607 2,042 2,168 7,047 - - - - - Adjusted Operating profit $ 32,439 $ 31,526 $ 37,000 $ 35,779 $ 136,745 $ 31,284 $ 31,081 $ - $ - $ 62,365 Adjusted Operating profit by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 38,470 $ 38,909 $ 43,648 $ 42,989 $ 164,016 $ 38,074 $ 38,748 $ - $ - $ 76,822 Other 2,118 (79 ) 1,284 1,120 4,443 1,319 1,301 - - 2,620 Corporate / General (8,149 ) (7,304 ) (7,932 ) (8,330 ) (31,714 ) (8,109 ) (8,968 ) - - (17,077 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 32,439 $ 31,526 $ 37,000 $ 35,779 $ 136,745 $ 31,284 $ 31,081 $ - $ - $ 62,365 Adjusted Operating profit % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 28.1 % 28.9 % 29.9 % 28.0 % 28.7 % 27.2 % 27.5 % - - 27.4 % Other 42.9 % -2.2 % 28.8 % 20.9 % 24.2 % 26.1 % 27.0 % - - 26.5 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 22.8 % 22.8 % 24.6 % 22.5 % 23.2 % 21.5 % 21.4 % - - 21.5 % EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2) Net earnings from continuing operations $ 18,305 $ 17,871 $ 22,621 $ 23,409 $ 82,207 $ 21,723 $ 20,901 $ - $ - $ 42,624 Financing costs, net 3,697 3,711 3,385 2,731 13,524 2,770 2,371 - - 5,140 Income tax expense 5,669 7,396 6,813 3,435 23,312 6,152 6,798 - - 12,951 Depreciation & amortization 3,426 3,328 3,216 3,304 13,275 3,514 3,471 - - 6,985 EBITDA $ 31,097 $ 32,306 $ 36,035 $ 32,879 $ 132,318 $ 34,159 $ 33,541 $ - $ - $ 67,700 Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA $ 31,097 $ 32,306 $ 36,035 $ 32,879 $ 132,318 $ 34,159 $ 33,541 $ - $ - $ 67,700 Impairment & divestiture charges 147 - - - 147 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1) 2,401 398 1,595 3,450 7,843 - - - - - M&A charges - - - 121 121 152 261 - - 413 ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229 1,607 2,042 2,168 7,047 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,874 $ 34,311 $ 39,672 $ 38,618 $ 147,476 $ 34,311 $ 33,802 $ - $ - $ 68,113 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 40,880 $ 41,443 $ 45,706 $ 45,629 $ 173,659 $ 40,807 $ 41,313 $ - $ - $ 82,120 Other 2,324 141 1,497 1,367 5,330 1,546 1,525 - - 3,071 Corporate / General (8,330 ) (7,273 ) (7,531 ) (8,378 ) (31,513 ) (8,042 ) (9,036 ) - - (17,078 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,874 $ 34,311 $ 39,672 $ 38,618 $ 147,476 $ 34,311 $ 33,802 $ - $ - $ 68,113 Adjusted EBITDA % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 29.8 % 30.7 % 31.3 % 29.8 % 30.4 % 29.1 % 29.4 % - - 29.2 % Other 47.1 % 3.9 % 33.6 % 25.5 % 29.0 % 30.5 % 31.7 % - - 31.1 % Adjusted EBITDA % 24.6 % 24.8 % 26.4 % 24.3 % 25.0 % 23.6 % 23.2 % - - 23.4 % Notes: (1) Approximately $0.4 million of the Q4 fiscal 2024 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold. (2) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax expense, and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.





Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

(In thousands) Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Q1 Q2 TOTAL Q1 Q2 TOTAL Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 137,035 $ 134,822 $ 271,857 $ 140,134 $ 140,716 $ 280,850 Other 4,935 3,615 8,550 5,062 4,812 9,874 Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970 $ 138,437 $ 280,407 $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 290,724 Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 1,229 $ (2,863 ) $ (1,634 ) $ - $ - $ - Other - - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ 1,229 $ (2,863 ) $ (1,634 ) $ - $ - $ - Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment - - - (3,184 ) (3,185 ) (6,370 ) Other - - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ - $ - $ - $ (3,184 ) $ (3,185 ) $ (6,370 ) Organic Sales by Segment (3) Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 138,264 $ 131,959 $ 270,223 $ 136,950 $ 137,531 $ 274,480 Other 4,935 3,615 8,550 5,062 4,812 9,874 Enerpac Tool Group $ 143,199 $ 135,574 $ 278,773 $ 142,012 $ 142,343 $ 284,354 Organic Sales Growth (Decline) % Industrial Tools & Services Segment -1.0 % 4.2 % 1.6 % Other 2.6 % 33.1 % 15.5 % Enerpac Tool Group -0.8 % 5.0 % 2.0 % Net Sales by Product Line Product $ 109,856 $ 111,557 $ 221,412 $ 111,149 $ 118,692 $ 229,841 Service 32,114 26,880 58,994 34,047 26,836 60,883 Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970 $ 138,437 $ 280,406 $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 290,724 Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales Product $ 1,115 $ (1,943 ) $ (827 ) $ - $ - $ - Service 113 (920 ) (807 ) - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ 1,229 $ (2,863 ) $ (1,634 ) $ - $ - $ - Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Product - - - (3,184 ) (3,185 ) (6,370 ) Service - - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ - $ - $ - $ (3,184 ) $ (3,185 ) $ (6,370 ) Organic Sales by Product Line (3) Product $ 110,971 $ 109,614 $ 220,585 $ 107,965 $ 115,507 $ 223,471 Service 32,227 25,960 58,187 34,047 26,836 60,883 Enerpac Tool Group $ 143,199 $ 135,574 $ 278,772 $ 142,012 $ 142,343 $ 284,354 Organic Sales Growth (Decline) % Product -2.7 % 5.4 % 1.3 % Service 5.6 % 3.4 % 4.6 % Enerpac Tool Group -0.8 % 5.0 % 2.0 % (3) Organic Sales is defined as sales excluding the impact to foreign currency changes and the impact from recent acquisitions and divestitures to net sales.







Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Adjusted Earnings (4) Net Earnings $ 17,738 $ 17,817 $ 25,778 $ 24,416 $ 85,749 $ 21,723 $ 20,901 $ - $ - $ 42,624 (Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (567 ) (54 ) 3,157 1,007 3,542 - - - - - Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 18,305 $ 17,871 $ 22,621 $ 23,409 $ 82,207 $ 21,723 $ 20,901 $ - $ - $ 42,624 Impairment & divestiture charges 147 - - - 147 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1) 2,401 398 1,595 3,450 7,843 - - - - - M&A charges - - - 121 121 152 261 - - 413 ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229 1,607 2,042 2,168 7,047 - - - - - Net tax effect of reconciling items above (411 ) (185 ) (666 ) (1,683 ) (2,945 ) (4 ) 1 - - (3 ) Other income tax expense - 137 - - 137 - - - - - Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 21,671 $ 19,828 $ 25,592 $ 27,465 $ 94,557 $ 21,871 $ 21,163 $ - $ - $ 43,034 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (4) Net Earnings $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 1.56 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ - $ - $ 0.78 (Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (0.01 ) (0.00 ) 0.06 0.02 0.06 - - - - - Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.41 $ 0.43 $ 1.50 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ - $ - $ 0.78 Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect 0.00 - - - 0.00 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1), net of tax effect 0.04 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.11 - - - - - M&A charges, net of tax effect - - - 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 - - 0.01 ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.11 - - - - - Other income tax expense - 0.00 - - 0.00 - - - - - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations $ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 1.72 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ - $ - $ 0.79 Notes continued: (4) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies. For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.



