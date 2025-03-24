Enerpac Tool Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Continuing Operations Highlights*

  • Net sales were $146 million, a 5.1% increase compared to the prior year, with a 5.0% increase in organic sales.1
  • Operating profit margin was 21.2% and adjusted operating profit margin was 21.4%
  • Net earnings were $20.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $21.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.
  • GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS increased 15% and 8% year-over-year, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.2%.
  • Returned $10 million to shareholders through share repurchases.

This press release contains financial measures in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to non-GAAP financial measures.

MILWAUKEE, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company” or “Enerpac”) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2025.

“We were pleased with Enerpac’s solid performance in the second quarter – highlighted by strong organic revenue growth of 5% – which continued to outperform the soft industrial sector,” said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group’s President & CEO.

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations
(US$ in millions, except per share)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 February 28,
2025		 February 29,
2024		 February 28,
2025		 February 29,
2024
Net Sales$145.5 $138.4 $290.7 $280.4
Net Earnings20.9 17.9 42.6 36.2
Diluted EPS0.38 0.33 0.78 0.66
Adjusted Diluted EPS0.39 0.36 0.79 0.76
Adjusted EBITDA33.8 34.3 68.1 69.2


Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results Comparisons

“Profitability remained at high levels in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, although gross margins were impacted by a mix shift,” said Darren Kozik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “At the same time, our top-line growth reflected Enerpac’s strong brand and ability to execute in a challenging environment.”

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $145.5 million compared to $138.4 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 5.1%. On an organic basis, sales increased 5.0% year-over-year, driven by IT&S organic growth of 4.2% and 33.1% growth at Cortland Biomedical. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar negatively impacted sales by $2.9 million in the period.

Net sales for the Industrial Tools & Services segment (IT&S) increased 4.4%, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of DTA, partially offset by the negative impact of foreign exchange rates. IT&S Product sales increased 4.4% on an organic basis and Service revenue increased 3.4% year-over-year.

Gross profit margin declined 110 basis points year-over-year to 50.5% as a result of a shift in product sales towards Heavy Lifting Technologies (HLT) as well as the mix of service projects in the quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $41.4 million increased 0.7% year-over-year, or 4.6% on an adjusted basis.

Second quarter fiscal 2025 net earnings and diluted EPS were $20.9 million and $0.38 respectively, compared to $17.9 million and $0.33, respectively, in the year-ago period.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million compared to $34.3 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 160 basis points year-over-year to 23.2% due to gross margin pressures discussed above and the inclusion of DTA, partially offset by a return to normalized profitability at Cortland Biomedical.



Balance Sheet and Leverage
(US$ in millions)February 28, 2025 November 30, 2025 February 29, 2024
Cash Balance$119.5 $130.7 $153.7
Debt Balance$192.1 $193.3 $244.9
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA20.5x 0.5x 0.7x


Net debt on February 28, 2025, was $72.6 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.5x. The company repurchased approximately 220,000 shares of its common stock in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 for a total of $10.2 million under its share repurchase program announced in March 2022.

Outlook

“In light of the macro uncertainty and the prospect of lower economic growth resulting from tariffs or other geopolitical events, we maintain a cautious tone,” concluded Sternlieb. “Nonetheless, given our growth through the first half of fiscal 2025, we are reiterating full-year guidance, including sales and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5 percent at the midpoint.”

The Company is projecting a net sales range of $610 million to $625 million in fiscal 2025. The forecast anticipates organic sales growth of approximately 0% to 2%, with expected adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $160 million, and free cash flow between $85 million to $95 million. This forecast is based on the Company’s key foreign exchange rate assumptions and assumes that there is no broad-based global recession.

Conference Call Information

An investor conference call is scheduled for 7:30 am CT on March 25, 2025. Webcast information and conference call materials, including an earnings presentation, are available on the Enerpac Tool Group company website (www.enerpactoolgroup.com).

1Organic sales represent net sales excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and divestitures. A reconciliation of organic sales to comparable net sales is presented in the tables accompanying this release.

2Calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company’s September 2022 Senior Credit Facility.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition to statements with respect to guidance, the terms “outlook,” “guidance,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “objective,” “plan,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such statements, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic uncertainty, market conditions in the industrial, oil & gas, energy, power generation, infrastructure, commercial construction, truck and automotive industries, supply chain risks, including disruptions in deliveries from suppliers due to political tensions; impacts from the imposition, or threat of imposition, of tariffs, the impact of geopolitical activity, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and international sanctions imposed in response thereto, as well as armed conflicts in the Middle East, including the impact on shipping in the Red Sea, the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to its growth strategy, market acceptance of existing and new products, market acceptance of price increases, successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of dispositions and restructurings, the ability of the Company to continue to achieve its plans or objectives related to the PEP program, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, risks related to reliance on independent agents and distributors for the distribution and service of products, material, labor, or overhead cost increases, tax law changes, foreign currency risk, interest rate risk, commodity risk, tariffs, litigation matters, cybersecurity risk, impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets, the Company’s ability to access capital markets and other risks and uncertainties that may be referred to or noted in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include organic sales, EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted corporate expense, adjusted SG&A expense, free cash flow and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, included in the tables attached to this press release or in footnotes to the tables included in this press release. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group’s operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company’s performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company’s business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(In thousands) 
     
 (Unaudited)   
 February 28, August 31, 
  2025   2024  
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents$119,509  $167,094  
Accounts receivable, net 111,993   104,335  
Inventories, net 80,431   72,887  
Other current assets 37,466   27,942  
Total current assets 349,399   372,258  
     
Property, plant and equipment, net 49,026   40,285  
Goodwill 277,241   269,597  
Other intangible assets, net 46,682   36,058  
Other long-term assets 54,279   59,130  
     
Total assets$776,627  $777,328  
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Current liabilities    
Current maturities of long-term debt$5,000  $5,000  
Trade accounts payable 43,903   43,368  
Accrued compensation and benefits 19,080   25,856  
Income taxes payable 3,207   5,321  
Other current liabilities 42,842   49,848  
Total current liabilities 114,032   129,393  
     
Long-term debt, net 187,086   189,503  
Deferred income taxes 8,632   3,696  
Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 8,449   10,073  
Other long-term liabilities 52,450   52,684  
Total liabilities 370,649   385,349  
     
Shareholders' equity    
Capital stock 10,852   10,847  
Additional paid-in capital 236,019   235,660  
Retained earnings 290,008   261,870  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (130,901)  (116,398) 
Stock held in trust (3,575)  (3,777) 
Deferred compensation liability 3,575   3,777  
Total shareholders' equity 405,978   391,979  
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$776,627  $777,328  
     


Enerpac Tool Group Corp. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings 
(In thousands) 
         
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 February 28, February 29, February 28, February 29, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024  
Net sales$145,528 $138,437  $290,724 $280,406  
Cost of products sold 72,097  66,962   142,641  134,681  
Gross profit 73,431  71,475   148,083  145,725  
         
Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,423  40,723   83,741  82,938  
Amortization of intangible assets 1,188  833   2,390  1,657  
Restructuring charges -  398   -  2,799  
Impairment & divestiture charges -  -   -  147  
Operating profit 30,820  29,521   61,952  58,184  
         
Financing costs, net 2,371  3,711   5,140  7,408  
Other expense, net 750  543   1,237  1,535  
Earnings before income tax expense 27,699  25,267   55,575  49,241  
         
Income tax expense 6,798  7,396   12,951  13,064  
Net earnings from continuing operations 20,901  17,871   42,624  36,177  
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes -  (54)  -  (622) 
Net earnings$20,901 $17,817  $42,624 $35,555  
         
Earnings per share from continuing operations        
Basic$0.38 $0.33  $0.78 $0.67  
Diluted 0.38  0.33   0.78  0.66  
         
Loss per share from discontinued operations        
Basic$- $(0.00) $- $(0.01) 
Diluted -  (0.00)  -  (0.01) 
         
Earnings per share        
Basic$0.38 $0.33  $0.78 $0.65  
Diluted 0.38  0.33   0.78  0.65  
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding        
Basic 54,397  54,213   54,319  54,370  
Diluted 54,808  54,685   54,810  54,846  



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
     
 Six Months Ended 
 February 28, February 29, 
  2025   2024  
Operating Activities    
Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 16,108   12,065  
Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations -   (5,413) 
Cash provided by operating activities$16,108  $6,652  
     
Investing Activities    
Capital expenditures (11,517)  (3,152) 
Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (27,196)  -  
Working capital adjustment from the sale of business assets -   (1,133) 
Purchase of business assets -   (1,402) 
Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations$(38,713) $(5,687) 
Cash used in investing activities$(38,713) $(5,687) 
     
Financing Activities    
Borrowings on revolving credit facility 14,421   48,000  
Principal repayments on revolving credit facility (14,421)  (16,000) 
Principal repayments on term loan (2,500)  (1,250) 
Purchase of treasury shares (14,555)  (30,108) 
Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other (5,847)  (205) 
Payment of cash dividend (2,167)  (2,178) 
Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations$(25,069) $(1,741) 
Cash used in financing activities$(25,069) $(1,741) 
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 89   54  
     
Net decrease from cash and cash equivalents$(47,585) $(722) 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 167,094   154,415  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period$119,509  $153,693  
     


Enerpac Tool Group Corp.            
Supplemental Unaudited Data           
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures for Continuing Operations
      
(In thousands)           
 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025
 Q1Q2Q3Q4TOTAL Q1Q2Q3Q4TOTAL
Net Sales           
Industrial Tools & Services Segment$137,035 $134,822 $145,936 $153,360 $ 571,153  $140,134 $140,716 $-$-$ 280,850 
Other 4,935  3,615  4,453  5,354  18,357   5,062  4,812  - - 9,874 
Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970 $ 138,437 $ 150,389 $ 158,714 $ 589,510  $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ -$ -$ 290,724 
            
% Net Sales Growth (Decline) Year over Year          
Industrial Tools & Services Segment 7.6% 3.0% 1.3% 0.3% 2.9%  2.3% 4.4% - - 3.3%
Other -59.2% -67.3% -63.3% -31.0% -57.3%  2.6% 33.1% - - 15.5%
Enerpac Tool Group  1.9% -2.5% -3.8% -1.2% -1.5%  2.3% 5.1% -  -  3.7%
            
Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses         
Selling, general and administrative expenses$42,216 $40,723 $42,101 $43,524 $ 168,565  $42,318 $41,423 $-$-$ 83,741 
M&A charges -  -  -  (121) (121)  (152) (258) - - (409)
ASCEND transformation program charges (1,093) (1,370) (1,457) (2,109) (6,029)  -  -  - - - 
Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses$ 41,123 $ 39,353 $ 40,644 $ 41,294 $ 162,415  $ 42,166 $ 41,165 $ -$ -$ 83,332 
            
Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses %         
Enerpac Tool Group  29.0% 28.4% 27.0% 26.0% 27.6%  29.0% 28.3% - - 28.7%
            
Adjusted Operating profit           
Operating profit$28,662 $29,521 $33,363 $30,040 $ 121,587  $31,132 $30,820 $-$-$ 61,952 
Impairment & divestiture charges 147  -  -  -  147   -  -  - - - 
Restructuring charges (1) 2,401  398  1,595  3,450  7,843   -  -  - - - 
M&A charges -  -  -  121  121   152  261  - - 413 
ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229  1,607  2,042  2,168  7,047   -  -  - - - 
Adjusted Operating profit$ 32,439 $ 31,526 $ 37,000 $ 35,779 $ 136,745  $ 31,284 $ 31,081 $ -$ -$ 62,365 
            
Adjusted Operating profit by Segment           
Industrial Tools & Services Segment$38,470 $38,909 $43,648 $42,989 $ 164,016  $38,074 $38,748 $-$-$ 76,822 
Other 2,118  (79) 1,284  1,120  4,443   1,319  1,301  - - 2,620 
Corporate / General (8,149) (7,304) (7,932) (8,330) (31,714)  (8,109) (8,968) - - (17,077)
Adjusted operating profit$ 32,439 $ 31,526 $ 37,000 $ 35,779 $ 136,745  $ 31,284 $ 31,081 $ -$ -$ 62,365 
            
Adjusted Operating profit %           
Industrial Tools & Services Segment 28.1% 28.9% 29.9% 28.0% 28.7%  27.2% 27.5% - - 27.4%
Other 42.9% -2.2% 28.8% 20.9% 24.2%  26.1% 27.0% - - 26.5%
Adjusted Operating Profit % 22.8% 22.8% 24.6% 22.5% 23.2%  21.5% 21.4% -  -  21.5%
            
EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2)           
Net earnings from continuing operations$18,305 $17,871 $22,621 $23,409 $ 82,207  $21,723 $20,901 $-$-$ 42,624 
Financing costs, net 3,697  3,711  3,385  2,731  13,524   2,770  2,371  - - 5,140 
Income tax expense 5,669  7,396  6,813  3,435  23,312   6,152  6,798  - - 12,951 
Depreciation & amortization 3,426  3,328  3,216  3,304  13,275   3,514  3,471  - - 6,985 
EBITDA $ 31,097 $ 32,306 $ 36,035 $ 32,879 $ 132,318  $ 34,159 $ 33,541 $ -$ -$ 67,700 
            
Adjusted EBITDA            
EBITDA$31,097 $32,306 $36,035 $32,879 $ 132,318  $34,159 $33,541 $-$-$ 67,700 
Impairment & divestiture charges 147  -  -  -  147   -  -  - - - 
Restructuring charges (1) 2,401  398  1,595  3,450  7,843   -  -  - - - 
M&A charges -  -  -  121  121   152  261  - - 413 
ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229  1,607  2,042  2,168  7,047   -  -  - - - 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,874 $ 34,311 $ 39,672 $ 38,618 $ 147,476  $ 34,311 $ 33,802 $ -$ -$ 68,113 
            
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment           
Industrial Tools & Services Segment$40,880 $41,443 $45,706 $45,629 $ 173,659  $40,807 $41,313 $-$-$ 82,120 
Other 2,324  141  1,497  1,367  5,330   1,546  1,525  - - 3,071 
Corporate / General (8,330) (7,273) (7,531) (8,378) (31,513)  (8,042) (9,036) - - (17,078)
Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,874 $ 34,311 $ 39,672 $ 38,618 $ 147,476  $ 34,311 $ 33,802 $ -$ -$ 68,113 
            
Adjusted EBITDA %           
Industrial Tools & Services Segment 29.8% 30.7% 31.3% 29.8% 30.4%  29.1% 29.4% - - 29.2%
Other 47.1% 3.9% 33.6% 25.5% 29.0%  30.5% 31.7% - - 31.1%
Adjusted EBITDA % 24.6% 24.8% 26.4% 24.3% 25.0%  23.6% 23.2% -  -  23.4%
            
Notes:           
(1) Approximately $0.4 million of the Q4 fiscal 2024 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold.
(2) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax expense, and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.


Enerpac Tool Group Corp.        
Supplemental Unaudited Data       
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)
    
(In thousands)       
 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025
 Q1Q2TOTAL Q1Q2TOTAL
Net Sales       
Industrial Tools & Services Segment$137,035$134,822 $ 271,857  $140,134 $140,716 $ 280,850 
Other 4,935 3,615  8,550   5,062  4,812  9,874 
Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970$ 138,437 $ 280,407  $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 290,724 
        
Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales       
Industrial Tools & Services Segment$1,229$(2,863)$(1,634) $- $- $- 
Other - -  -   -  -  - 
Enerpac Tool Group $ 1,229$ (2,863)$ (1,634) $ - $ - $ - 
        
Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales     
Industrial Tools & Services Segment - -  -   (3,184) (3,185) (6,370)
Other - -  -   -  -  - 
Enerpac Tool Group $ -$ - $ -  $ (3,184)$ (3,185)$ (6,370)
        
Organic Sales by Segment (3)       
Industrial Tools & Services Segment$138,264$131,959 $ 270,223  $136,950 $137,531 $ 274,480 
Other 4,935 3,615  8,550   5,062  4,812  9,874 
Enerpac Tool Group $ 143,199$ 135,574 $ 278,773  $ 142,012 $ 142,343 $ 284,354 
        
Organic Sales Growth (Decline) %       
Industrial Tools & Services Segment     -1.0% 4.2% 1.6%
Other     2.6% 33.1% 15.5%
Enerpac Tool Group      -0.8% 5.0% 2.0%
        
        
        
Net Sales by Product Line       
Product$109,856$111,557 $ 221,412  $111,149 $118,692 $ 229,841 
Service 32,114 26,880  58,994   34,047  26,836  60,883 
Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970$ 138,437 $ 280,406  $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 290,724 
        
Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales       
Product$1,115$(1,943)$(827) $- $- $- 
Service 113 (920) (807)  -  -  - 
Enerpac Tool Group $ 1,229$ (2,863)$ (1,634) $ - $ - $ - 
        
Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales     
Product - -  -   (3,184) (3,185) (6,370)
Service - -  -   -  -  - 
Enerpac Tool Group $ -$ - $ -  $ (3,184)$ (3,185)$ (6,370)
        
Organic Sales by Product Line (3)       
Product$110,971$109,614 $ 220,585  $107,965 $115,507 $ 223,471 
Service 32,227 25,960  58,187   34,047  26,836  60,883 
Enerpac Tool Group $ 143,199$ 135,574 $ 278,772  $ 142,012 $ 142,343 $ 284,354 
        
Organic Sales Growth (Decline) %       
Product     -2.7% 5.4% 1.3%
Service     5.6% 3.4% 4.6%
Enerpac Tool Group      -0.8% 5.0% 2.0%
        
(3) Organic Sales is defined as sales excluding the impact to foreign currency changes and the impact from recent acquisitions and divestitures to net sales.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp.            
Supplemental Unaudited Data            
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)
       
(In thousands, except for per share amounts)
       
 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 
 Q1Q2Q3Q4TOTAL Q1Q2Q3Q4TOTAL 
Adjusted Earnings (4)            
Net Earnings$17,738 $17,817 $25,778 $24,416 $ 85,749  $21,723 $20,901$-$-$ 42,624  
(Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (567) (54) 3,157  1,007  3,542   -  - - - -  
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations$18,305 $17,871 $22,621 $23,409 $ 82,207  $21,723 $20,901$-$-$ 42,624  
Impairment & divestiture charges 147  -  -  -  147   -  - - - -  
Restructuring charges (1) 2,401  398  1,595  3,450  7,843   -  - - - -  
M&A charges -  -  -  121  121   152  261 - - 413  
ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229  1,607  2,042  2,168  7,047   -  - - - -  
Net tax effect of reconciling items above (411) (185) (666) (1,683) (2,945)  (4) 1 - - (3) 
Other income tax expense -  137  -  -  137   -  - - - -  
Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations$ 21,671 $ 19,828 $ 25,592 $ 27,465 $ 94,557  $ 21,871 $ 21,163$ -$ -$ 43,034  
             
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (4)            
Net Earnings$0.32 $0.33 $0.47 $0.44 $ 1.56  $0.40 $0.38$-$-$ 0.78  
(Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (0.01) (0.00) 0.06  0.02  0.06   -  - - - -  
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations$0.33 $0.33 $0.41 $0.43 $ 1.50  $0.40 $0.38$-$-$ 0.78  
Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect 0.00  -  -  -  0.00   -  - - - -  
Restructuring charges (1), net of tax effect 0.04  0.00  0.02  0.04  0.11   -  - - - -  
M&A charges, net of tax effect -  -  -  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 - - 0.01  
ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect 0.02  0.03  0.03  0.03  0.11   -  - - - -  
Other income tax expense -  0.00  -  -  0.00   -  - - - -  
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations$ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 1.72  $ 0.40 $ 0.39$ -$ -$ 0.79  
             
Notes continued: 
(4) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies. 
             
For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.  


Enerpac Tool Group Corp.    
Supplemental Unaudited Data   
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance   
(In millions)   
 Fiscal 2025 
 LowHigh 
Reconciliation of Continuing Operations GAAP Operating Profit  
To Adjusted EBITDA (5)   
GAAP Operating profit$135 $147  
Other expense, net (1) (1) 
Depreciation & amortization 16  14  
Adjusted EBITDA$150 $160  
    
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow  
Cash provided by operating activities$61 $76  
Capital expenditures 24  19  
Free Cash Flow$85 $95  
    
Notes continued:   
(5) Management does not provide guidance on certain GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered. 
   
    