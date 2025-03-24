Abitibi Metals Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

LONDON, Ontario, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 12,500,000 Charity Flow-Through Common Shares (the “Charity Flow-Through Common Shares”), at a price of C$0.55 per Charity Flow-Through Common Share and 12,500,000 Common Shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$0.28 per Common Share, for total gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

Each Charity Flow-Through Common Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, in respect of eligible Québec resident subscribers, section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec).

The offering is expected to close on or about April 10, 2025 and is subject to Abitibi receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The gross proceeds from the Charity Flow-Through Common Shares will be used for continued advancement of the Company’s B26 Polymetallic Deposit and the net proceeds from the Common Shares for general corporate purposes.

The Charity Flow-Through Common Shares and Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada, and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Abitibi Metals Corp.

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a resource estimate of 11.3MT @ 2.13% Cu Eq (Ind) & 7.2MT @ 2.21% Cu Eq (Inf), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres amongst four modeled zones.

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise.

