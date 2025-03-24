NSSC Announcement: If You Have Suffered Losses in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) resulting from allegations that NAPCO may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased NAPCO securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=34463 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 3, 2025, Investing.com published an article entitled “NAPCO Security stock tumbles after Q2 sales decline.” The article stated that “[s]hares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. [. . .] plummeted 27% following the announcement of its fiscal 2025 second quarter results, which revealed a decrease in net sales and diluted earnings per share (EPS) compared to the same period last year.” The article further stated that “Richard Soloway, Chairman and CEO, attributed the equipment revenue shortfall to lagging sales in intrusion and access alarm products and door locking devices. The company cited specific issues with two of its larger distributors; one reduced purchases to cut inventory levels, and another underwent a management restructuring that delayed transaction approvals. Soloway expressed disappointment in the overall equipment sales but remains optimistic about future improvements.”

On this news, NAPCO shares fell 26.6% on February 3, 2025.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company at the time. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

