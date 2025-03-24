Supreme Court Decision May Help Unleash $150 Trillion “American Birthright” Hidden for Over a Century

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to former Pentagon Insider and White House Advisor Jim Rickards, a long-forgotten legal provision buried in the U.S. Code could soon unleash the largest transfer of wealth in American history —but only a small percentage of Americans will be positioned to benefit.

“America is anything BUT broke,” says Rickards. “You and I are sitting on a ‘national inheritance’ worth $150 trillion and counting.”

Rickards refers to a provision embedded in Title 30 of the U.S. Code, established by the 42nd Congress, which created what he calls a “national trust fund”. This fund, he says, has quietly grown for over 163 years and is now valued at approximately $150 trillion—nearly four times the national debt.

“It’s enough to take a 100% stake in EVERY company listed on the NASDAQ. From NVIDIA, to Google, to Amazon. And buy EVERY private home in the United States.”

A Turning Point: Supreme Court Overturns the Chevron Doctrine

Rickards believes a recent Supreme Court decision—the overturning of the Chevron Doctrine—has cleared the final legal roadblock preventing access to this vast reserve of national wealth.

“For the first time in our lives, the government is set to unlock this massive asset. And it all ties to a pivotal decision made by Trump’s Supreme Court.”

The Chevron Doctrine gave government agencies power to interpret vague laws without challenge. Its reversal, Rickards argues, represents a dramatic shift in power—returning oversight to the courts and the people.

“Now… for the first time in half a century – we can go get them!”

America’s Modern Homestead Moment?

Rickards draws a direct line between this unfolding moment and the Homestead Act of 1862, which granted Americans land in exchange for settling the western frontier.

“It’s not the government that will profit. It’s the people who act on this opportunity first…the firms that get a jump on this and the investors who back them.”

“This is not about real estate… but despite giving away 10% of all land in the United States, the government retained the most valuable part.”

Why Now? “The Bottleneck is Broken”

For decades, access to this wealth has been stalled by layers of regulation and red tape. Rickards says that’s no longer the case.

“We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It’s not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it. But the government got in the way.”

With the legal barriers lifted, Rickards believes this moment represents a historic opportunity—one that echoes the resource booms of the 19th century, but on a far larger scale.

“No one alive has seen anything like this before.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, and Pentagon with over 40 years of experience in global finance and intelligence. He is the bestselling author of seven books on economics, a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox News, and is known for accurately predicting major geopolitical and financial events. His work has taken him “inside the private West Wing of the White House,” where he has “attended strategic sessions in the ‘Vaults’ deep inside the Pentagon.” Rickards also conducted the “first-ever financial war games for the Pentagon” and has correctly predicted Trump’s 2016 and 2024 election victories, along with other key turning points in recent history.