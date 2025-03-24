Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual & Special Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual and special shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Brigitte Berneche 121,173,411 (98.6%) 1,681,893 (1.4%) Albert Contardi 120,985,074 (98.5%) 1,870,230 (1.5%) Asha Daniere 121,142,042 (98.6%) 1,713,262 (1.4%) Larry Goldberg 121,458,261 (98.9%) 1,397,043 (1.1%) Stewart Taylor 121,450,913 (98.9%) 1,404,391 (1.1%)



At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s auditors, to hold office until the next annual meeting, and approved the unallocated stock options under the company’s stock option plan.

Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company’s profile on sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM LTD.

Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on the Georgetown uranium property in Australia and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com.