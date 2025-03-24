TFI International Inc. Stockholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against TFII

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) securities between April 25, 2024 and February 19, 2025. TFI is a transportation and logistics company that operates in the U.S. and Canada.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that TFI International Inc. (TFII) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was losing small and medium business customers; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s TForce revenue was declining; (3) that TFI was experiencing difficulties managing its costs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the profitability of its largest business segment was declining.

On February 19, 2025, TFI announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results in a press release, revealing quarterly net income of $88.1 million (a nearly 33% decrease year-over-year) and fiscal 2024 net income of $422.5 million (approximately 16% decrease year-over-year). On this news, TFI’s stock price fell $26.13, or 20.5%, to close at $101.48 per share on February 20, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against TFI International Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 13, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

