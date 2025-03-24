Robbins LLP Encourages XIFR Shareholders with Large Losses to Contact the Law Firm for Information About the Securities Class Action Against XPLR Infrastructure LP (f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP)

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XPLR Infrastructure LP (NYSE: XIFR) securities between January 26, 2021 and January 27, 2025. XPLR acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the U.S., including a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The Company changed its name from “NextEra Energy Partners, LP” to “XPLR Infrastructure, LP” in January 2025.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) Misled Investors Regarding its Yieldco Business Model

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

(i) XPLR was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (ii) defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into CEPF arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (iii) XPLR could not buy out CEPFs before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (iv) as a result, defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, inter alia, buy out the Company’s CEPFs; and (v) as a result of all the foregoing, XPLR’s yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable.

The truth slowly began to reveal itself beginning on April 25, 2023. With each disclosure, the price of XPLR's stock declined. The complaint alleges that on January 28, 2025, XPLR announced it was abandoning its yieldco business and indefinitely suspending its cash distribution to unitholders, stating it would redirect those funds to execute on several priorities, the first of which was to buy out its remaining CEPF obligations. The Company also revealed it had appointed a new CEO. Following these disclosures, XPLR’s unit price fell $3.97 per unit, or 25.13%, to close at $11.83 per unit on January 28, 2025. XPLR’s unit price continued to fall an additional $1.39 per unit, or 11.75%, over the following two consecutive trading sessions, to close at $10.44 per unit on January 30, 2025.

