OSI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating OSI Systems, Inc. on Behalf of OSI Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against OSI Systems, Inc. (“OSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OSIS) on behalf of OSI stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether OSI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 13, 2025, Culper Research published a short report on OSI entitled "OSI Systems (OSIS): SEDENA Unwinds, DoJ Subpoenas Fly, Execs Wave Goodbye." The report alleges, among other things, that OSI's reported growth in Mexico revenues is "largely an illusion" and accuses OSI of "downplaying" U.S. Department of Justice investigations into the Company by making "deliberately vague and misleading disclosures." Following publication of the Culper Research report, OSI's stock price fell $6.35 per share, or 3.5%, to close at $175.31 per share on March 13, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired OSI shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

