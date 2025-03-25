XP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating XP Inc. on Behalf of XP Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against XP Inc. (“XP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XP) on behalf of XP stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether XP has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 12, 2025, Grizzly Research published a report entitled "XP's (Nasdaq: XP) Entire Profits Are Dependent on What Insiders Call a ‘Madoff-Like Ponzi Scheme'". The Grizzly Research report alleges, among other things, that XP "is running a massive Ponzi scheme facilitated through certain derivatives sales to retail clients, which are funneled through special funds and misrepresented as proprietary trading profits."

Following publication of the report, XP's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 5.48%, to close at $14.14 per share on March 12, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired XP shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

