BIGBEAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of BigBear Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BBAI) on behalf of BigBear stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether BigBear has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 18, 2025, BigBear disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that certain of BigBear's financial statements since fiscal year 2021 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated, for reasons related to the accounting treatment of the Company's convertible notes due in 2026.

On this news, BigBear's stock price fell $0.52 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $2.97 per share on March 18, 2025.

