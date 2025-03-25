Lawsuit Notice: Investors who hold Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN).

Investors who purchased shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) prior to November 2023 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: REGN shares, should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 07, 2025, a NASDAQ: REGN investor filed a lawsuit against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Regeneron paid credit card fees to distributors on the condition that distributors did not charge Eylea customers more to use a credit card, that these payments subsidized the prices that customers paid when using credit cards to purchase Eylea, that, as a result, Regeneron offered a price concession that lowered Eylea’s selling price, that, because retina practices were sensitive to higher prices when using credit cards to purchase anti-VEGF medications, Regeneron’s price concessions provided a competitive advantage, that, as a result of the foregoing, Regeneron misleadingly boosted reported Eylea sales, that, by failing to report its payment of credit card fees as price concessions, Regeneron overstated the ASP reported to federal agencies, thereby violating the False Claims Act, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

