Kobe Digital Expands Presence in Miami Under Latino CEO

Miami, FL , March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobe Digital, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in performance marketing, web design, and video production, has announced its expansion into the Miami market. This move marks a strategic step in the company’s mission to provide cutting-edge digital solutions to businesses in one of the country’s fastest-growing economic hubs.

With its new office located at 200 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Kobe Digital is set to become a major player in the local business community. By establishing a physical presence, the full-service digital marketing company aims to offer tailored, high-quality marketing services while building long-term relationships with Miami-based businesses. This expansion underscores the company’s growing influence across the United States and its commitment to connecting with emerging markets.



Leading the expansion is Kobe Digital’s CEO, Juan E. Galvan, a Latino entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in digital marketing, business development, and technology-driven innovation. Galvan has led multiple successful ventures, including Lunes eLearning and Security LOD, demonstrating his ability to drive impactful business strategies. His leadership at Kobe Digital has positioned the company as one of the trusted marketing companies in Miami for brands looking to improve their online presence.

“The energy and potential of the Miami business landscape are undeniable,” said Galvan. “Expanding here allows us to better understand the local market and collaborate with companies that want to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Our goal is to bring innovative marketing solutions that cater to Miami’s diverse and dynamic industries.”

As a full-service Miami digital marketing agency, Kobe Digital offers a wide range of services to help businesses scale. These include search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, web development, branding, and video production.

Kobe Digital’s decision to expand into Miami is driven by the city’s rapid growth as a hub for entrepreneurship, technology, and commerce. As more companies establish operations in the region, the demand for an expert digital marketing company Miami continues to grow. Kobe Digital aims to meet this demand by providing customized solutions that align with each business’s goals to help them stand out in a competitive market.

The launch of Kobe Digital’s Miami digital marketing agency also presents a valuable opportunity for businesses to work with a team that understands the nuances of the local market. As a city with a diverse population and a thriving international business community, Miami requires a marketing approach that resonates with both local and global audiences. With extensive expertise in multicultural marketing, Kobe Digital ensures brands can effectively engage their target markets and drive meaningful results.

With its new office now open, Kobe Digital is poised to strengthen its relationships with Miami-based businesses and expand its reach across South Florida. Companies looking for a trusted marketing agency Miami can expect expert guidance, personalized marketing strategies, and a commitment to delivering measurable results.

As one of the fastest-growing marketing companies in Miami, Kobe Digital continues to push the boundaries of innovation. The company’s expansion is not just about entering a new market—it’s about redefining how businesses connect with their customers in a digital-first world.

For more information about Kobe Digital’s Miami office and services, visit its website at https://www.kobedigital.com/miami-digital-marketing-agency/.

About Kobe Digital

Kobe Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in performance marketing, web design, and video production. The agency provides data-driven strategies that help brands grow and maximize their digital presence.

