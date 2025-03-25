Biotalys to Appoint Toni Bucci to its Board of Directors

Ghent, BELGIUM, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Biotalys (Euronext: BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, is pleased to announce the proposal to appoint Toni Bucci as independent director to its Board of Directors. Ms Bucci’s appointment will become effective immediately upon election at the upcoming Biotalys shareholders’ meeting on 22 April 2025. She will succeed Markus Heldt, who will retire from the Board.

Simon Moroney, Chairman of the Board at Biotalys, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Toni Bucci to our Board of Directors. Her extensive experience in agriculture and strategic leadership will be most welcome as we continue to build Biotalys into a leader in the future of sustainable crop protection. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Markus Heldt, who will retire from the board, for his dedication, guidance, and instrumental contributions during his tenure at the company. Markus’s contributions have been invaluable, and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Kevin Helash, CEO of Biotalys, noted: "Toni is a highly respected leader, and we are thrilled to have her on board. Her deep industry expertise, passion for innovation, and experience in biotechnology and fermentation align perfectly with Biotalys' mission to transform crop protection with our protein-based biocontrols. Her insights into AgTech’s challenges and opportunities will be instrumental in driving our growth and advancing our novel solutions. We look forward to working closely with her to accelerate our impact in sustainable agriculture."

Dr Bucci has more than 30 years of experience, including leading and scaling agricultural and biotechnology companies, guiding their strategic growth and helping them navigate the route to commercialisation. Prior to her current focus leading start-ups, she spent 23 years at BASF where she was responsible for the research, development and commercialisation of new fungicides and insecticides as well as business development. She currently serves as an independent board director and advisor to several emerging biotech companies, with a strong focus on driving innovation and advancing sustainable agricultural solutions.

Toni Bucci said: "I am honoured to have this opportunity to join the Board of Biotalys and to contribute to the company’s pioneering role in advancing sustainable and innovative solutions for agriculture. Biotalys is at the forefront of an exciting transformation in crop protection, and I look forward to working with the team to support its vision of building a healthier and more sustainable future for global food production."

Dr Bucci earned a PhD in Entomology from North Carolina State University, a Master’s degree also in Entomology from the University of Georgia and a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from Augusta State University.

