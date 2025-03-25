Novartis to present new data at AAN, including seven-year disability outcomes and safety analysis of Kesimpta® in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis

Long-term disability and safety data from ALITHIOS open-label extension study on continuous treatment with Kesimpta vs. later switch from teriflunomide in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) patients to be presented





Additional presentations highlight the Novartis neuroscience pipeline, including remibrutinib for RMS and iptacopan for generalized myasthenia gravis

Basel, March 25, 2025 – Novartis will present data from studies across its neuroscience portfolio, including seven-year disability outcomes and safety data from the ALITHIOS open-label extension trial of Kesimpta® (ofatumumab) in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2025 Annual Meeting in San Diego from April 5-9, 2025. Additional data on Kesimpta and pipeline assets including remibrutinib and iptacopan will also be highlighted.

“We look forward to sharing several clinical and real-world studies on Kesimpta in people living with RMS as well as additional studies across our neuroscience portfolio,” said Norman Putzki, M.D., Ph.D., Development Unit Head, Neuroscience & Gene Therapy, Development, Novartis. “As always, we are excited to attend the AAN annual meeting and discuss the latest developments in neuroscience as we work to address some of the most pressing challenges for people living with neurological conditions.”

Data to be presented at AAN include:

Abstract Title Abstract Number/ Presentation Details Kesimpta Continuous Ofatumumab Treatment Up to 7 Years Shows a Consistent Safety Profile and Delays Disability Progression in People with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis P7.016

Monday,

April 7

5:00 – 6:00 PM PT Long-Term Ofatumumab Treatment Over 6 Years Did Not Increase the Risk of Serious Infections P8.017

Tuesday,

April 8

8:00 – 9:00 AM PT Longer-Term (up to 6 Years) Efficacy and Safety of Ofatumumab in People with Non-highly Active MS Early in the Disease Course P11.003

Wednesday,

April 9

8:00 – 9:00 AM PT Real-World Data on Ofatumumab as First-line Treatment in Early RMS (AIOLOS Study) P7.013

Monday,

April 7

5:00 – 6:00 PM PT Pipeline Molecules Remibrutinib Exposure in Cerebrospinal Fluid: Insights from a Study in Healthy Participants P12.003

Wednesday,

April 9

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM PT Efficacy and Safety of Iptacopan in Patients with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis: Study Design P7.027

Monday,

April 7

5:00 – 6:00 PM PT Biomarkers Prognostic Value of Baseline Serum Neurofilament Light Chain (sNfL) Levels in People with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis by Prior Treatment Status and DMT Type P5.009

Monday,

April 7

8:00 – 9:00 AM PT NeofiLos – sNfL in Daily Clinical Routine P5.015

Monday,

April 7

8:00 – 9:00 AM PT

Novartis in Neuroscience

At Novartis, we have been tackling neurological conditions for more than 80 years, launching transformative treatments which have made meaningful differences to millions of people worldwide now and in the future. We continue to collaborate on industry-leading treatments in multiple sclerosis, neuroimmunology, neurodegeneration and neuromuscular/rare diseases.

