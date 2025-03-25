The Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi and ACET ($ACT) Drive Blockchain Payment Innovation in UAE’s $3.9 Billion USD Initiative

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACET ($ACT), a pioneering blockchain-powered decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi, a distinguished member of the United Arab Emirates’ ruling family. This strategic alliance is set to drive blockchain adoption, accelerate regulatory advancements, and redefine financial innovation on a global scale, with the UAE leading the digital transformation revolution.





The collaboration seeks to position ACET ($ACT) as part of the UAE’s national reserve and establish it as a key digital payment partner in the world’s largest casino resort project. The initiative will also enhance ACT’s real-world utility, facilitating its acceptance within the gaming, hospitality, and luxury resort sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi expressed strong support for the initiative, stating:

“We are now entering a new era of the digital economy. The collaboration with ACET ($ACT) marks a significant step toward establishing a modern, reliable, and internationally recognized financial system. ACET ($ACT) possesses immense potential to serve as the cornerstone of the digital payment infrastructure and stand as a stable financial asset for the future.”

A Visionary Partnership for Digital Finance

This MOU grants ACET ($ACT) several strategic advantages, including:

Recognition & Endorsement – Official support from the Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi, enhancing ACET’s credibility on an institutional level.

Integration as an Official Payment Partner – ACET ($ACT) will be positioned as an official digital payment option in one of the largest casino resort projects globally.

Access to High-Profile Investors & Officials – The collaboration opens doors for strategic investments and partnerships across multiple sectors.

Regulatory & Licensing Support – ACET ($ACT) will receive guidance and assistance in regulatory compliance within the UAE’s financial ecosystem.

Priority in Blockchain Investments – The Royal Office will support ACET ($ACT) in blockchain-related projects and digital asset expansion.



Acme Worawat, the founder of ACET ($ACT), emphasized the significance of the agreement:

“The backing of the Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi marks a defining moment for ACET ($ACT). This partnership solidifies our legitimacy, expands our global reach, and paves the way for real-world adoption of blockchain technology. With this strategic alliance, we are aligning ourselves with influential stakeholders who share our vision for decentralized finance and blockchain-powered economic solutions.”

The UAE’s First Casino Resort & ACET ($ACT) Integration

The Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi has partnered with the world’s most successful luxury five-star resort and casino group to develop the first-ever casino resort in the Middle East. Located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, this project, valued at over $3.9 billion, will become the UAE’s first legally sanctioned casino, surpassing investments in Las Vegas and setting new standards for luxury gaming and hospitality.

The resort will offer:

Ultra-premium luxury hotels

Michelin-starred restaurants

World-class spas & wellness centers

High-end shopping districts

Cinemas & entertainment venues

State-of-the-art convention and event centers

The grand opening is scheduled for 2027, with ACET ($ACT) set to play a crucial role in its financial infrastructure and payment ecosystem.

ACET ($ACT) Growth & Market Expansion

As of today, ACT ($ACT) has surpassed 158,307 wallet holders, with a total trading volume exceeding $447 million. The token ranks among the top 300 cryptocurrencies globally, with over 301,000 watchlists on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. These figures highlight ACT’s growing adoption and its potential to drive financial inclusion at scale.

This partnership underscores the UAE’s commitment to becoming a global leader in blockchain and financial technology. By integrating ACET ($ACT) into mainstream finance, this collaboration bridges the gap between traditional banking and the digital economy—an alignment with the UAE’s vision for economic diversification and technological leadership.

About His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi is a key figure in the ruling families of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, playing a pivotal role in shaping the UAE’s economic policies and business expansion. He actively fosters strategic partnerships between the UAE and international markets, with extensive experience in trade, real estate, energy, construction, finance, and technology.

As Chairman and senior executive in multiple global organizations, he co-founded the Al Qassimi Group of Companies and Investment Co., overseeing multi-sector business operations across manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, and financial services. He is a driving force in attracting international investment to the UAE, further solidifying the nation’s position as a leading global investment hub.

A Defining Milestone for Blockchain & Digital Finance

The MoU between ACET ($ACT) and the Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi represents a pivotal breakthrough in blockchain history. With institutional endorsement, real-world adoption, and regulatory collaboration, ACET ($ACT) is set to revolutionize digital payments, investment strategies, and financial innovation in the UAE and beyond.

This transformational partnership underscores the power of blockchain technology and paves the way for ACET ($ACT) to become a global leader in decentralized finance.

For more information, visit acet.finance .

Media Contact:

Brand: ACET

Contact: Corporate Communication Division

Email: business@acet.finance

