Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Reveals Key Destinations for the 2025 Eid al-Fitr Holiday

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Eid al-Fitr approaches, travel demand is increasing across the MENA region. WINGIE, the leading online travel marketplace in MENA, has identified key destinations based on a surge in bookings for the holiday period.

Key Eid al-Fitr Destinations for 2025

Dubai, UAE

Dubai remains a major travel hub for Eid, with key attractions hosting special events. Fireworks displays, extended mall hours, and cultural performances contribute to the city's appeal during the holiday. On average, flights to Dubai are priced at 311 USD.

Istanbul, Türkiye

Istanbul sees high demand during Eid, with large congregational prayers held at the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia. Public squares such as Sultanahmet and Taksim become gathering points for visitors, while ferry rides along Bosphorus attract tourists. Flights to Istanbul start from 60 USD.

Cairo, Egypt

Cairo experiences a rise in travel bookings as visitors participate in mass prayers at Al-Azhar Mosque and enjoy festive meals featuring Fattah and traditional sweets. The Nile Corniche and local parks become gathering spots, while river cruises provide an alternative way to experience the city during Eid. Flights to Cairo average around 230 USD.

Makkah & Madinah, Saudi Arabia

Makkah and Madinah continue to see a surge in travel demand as many visitors plan Umrah pilgrimages during Eid. The Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque host large numbers of worshippers, while local hospitality services prepare for the seasonal influx. Flights to Makkah and Madinah average 162 USD and 105 USD, respectively.

