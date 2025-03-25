Notification on AB Šiaulių Bankas executive transactions

AB Šiaulių Bankas, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

AB Šiaulių Bankas has received a notification from its executive – a member of the Supervisory Board and long-time shareholder Gintaras Kateiva – regarding transactions for the acquisition of the Bank's shares (attached).

Through these transactions, Gintaras Kateiva acquired 130,791 bank shares and currently, together with his spouse, holds a total of 33,000,000 AB Šiaulių Bankas shares (4.98% of the total number of issued shares).

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt

Attachment