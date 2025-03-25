Greener momentum, smarter manufacturing! Zoomlion soon to exhibit in bauma 2025 in Munich

MUNICH, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 7th to 13th, bauma 2025 is to take place in Munich, Germany. In this top industrial fair, global machinery firms will show leading technologies and innovations in the Trade Fair Center Messe München. As a globally leading equipment manufacturer, Zoomlion has exhibited at bauma for 8 years in a row. What will be its blockbusters in 2025?

In the fair, Zoomlion will focus on “Greener Development, Brighter Future” and exhibit near 70 premium products for concrete machinery, mobile crane, construction hoisting machinery, earth-moving machinery, MEWPs, and industrial vehicles. Its Italian subsidiary CIFA and German subsidiary M-TEC will jointly exhibit their best-selling products.

Based on AI, digital twins, and IoT, Zoomlion develops complete sets of mining machinery equipment solutions and smart mining solutions. The achievements show Zoomlion’s capacity in being smart, digital and green, and its dedication to localizing products globally.

Zoomlion is spearheading its global strategy of “end to end, digitization, and localization”. In 39 industrial parks globally, it’s producing machinery with CE marking for Europe. In the fair, it will exhibit its pure electric mixer trucks, R-series large-tonnage tower cranes, and 72 m telescopic boom lift, the tallest one in Europe.

In the machinery industry, Zoomlion is a global leader in being smart, digital and green. In the fair, it will exhibit its smart and green worksite where machines can “talk, dig, pour concrete, hoist skips, and decorate” automatically. This is a landmark of its roadmap of “smart individual machines - smart machine clusters - smart engineering.” It’ll also exhibit its 5G tower cranes, smart mines, and electric truck mixers, and bring special experience to visitors.

The fair will feature the whole supply chain including the traditional and emerging sectors. Zoomlion will also show its smart and green accessories including the world’s first carbon fiber tube, and obstacle avoiding wearables. All show the firm’s all-around breakthroughs from key parts to smart equipment.

From April 7th to 13th, the green momentum and smart revolution will meet in Messe München, Munich. Zoomlion will be waiting for you at booth FS/905. Together, let’s explore leading technologies, numerous opportunities, and a brighter future!

Source：ZOOMLION

Website：https://en.zoomlion.com/

