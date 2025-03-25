The Swedish and English version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2024 is now available

The Swedish and English version of HMS Networks’ Annual Report 2024 is now available on our website:

www.hms-networks.com. Printed reports will be available in mid-April and can be ordered by e-mail to reception@hms.se. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group’s website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

For more information please contact:

CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01

CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-710 69 83

This information is such information that HMS Networks AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 08.30 CET on March 25, 2025.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1,100 people. Local sales and support are handled through over 20 sales offices all over the world, as well as through a wide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,059 million in 2024 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.





