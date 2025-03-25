Updated Proposal of KH Group Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board on the Composition of KH Group’s Board of Directorsp Plc:

KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 25 March 2025 at 9:30 am EET

Updated Proposal of KH Group Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board on the Composition of KH Group’s Board of Directors

KH Group Plc’s (“KH Group” or the “Company”) Shareholders’ Nomination Board updates its proposal to the Annual General Meeting published on 31 January 2025 with respect to the composition of the Company’s Board of Directors.

In the updated proposal, the Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be six (6), that current Board members Juha Karttunen, Taru Narvanmaa and Jon Unnérus be re-elected, and that Christoffer Landtman, Jari Rautjärvi and Carl Haglund be elected as new members of the Board of Directors, for a term ending at the closing of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

All persons nominated as members of the Board of Directors have given their consent to the election. The Nomination Board considers all the nominees to be independent of the Company and of the significant shareholders of the Company. The Nomination Board makes its proposals unanimously.

CVs, photographs and the evaluation regarding the independence of the current members of the Board of Directors are presented on the Company’s website at https://khgroup.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/. Presentations of the new members proposed already earlier, Christoffer Landtman and Jari Rautjärvi, are attached to the stock exchange release regarding the matter published on 31 January 2025, and the presentation of Carl Haglund is attached to this release.

The Nomination Board’s proposal published on 31 January 2025 remains unchanged with regard to the proposed remuneration of the Board members. KH Group’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 6 May 2025. The Company will publish the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting at a later time.

