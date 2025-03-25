VGP NV announces the launch of a capped cash tender offer for its outstanding green bonds due 17 January 2027 and green bonds due 8 April 2029, and the intention to concurrently issue new green bonds

PRESS RELEASE

VGP NV announces the launch of a capped cash tender offer for its outstanding

EUR 500,000,000 1.625 per cent. fixed rate green bonds due 17 January 2027 (ISIN: BE6332786449) and EUR 600,000,000 1.50 per cent. fixed rate green bonds due 8 April 2029 (ISIN: BE6327721237) and the intention to concurrently issue new green bonds

25 March 2025, (8.45 a.m. CET), Antwerp, Belgium: Today, VGP NV, the pan-European owner, manager and developer of high quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions, (“VGP” and the “Offeror”) announces the launch of a capped tender offer (the “Offer”) for its outstanding EUR 500,000,000 1.625 per cent. fixed rate green bonds due 17 January 2027 (ISIN: BE6332786449) (the “2027 Bonds”) and EUR 600,000,000 1.50 per cent. fixed rate green bonds due 8 April 2029 (ISIN: BE6327721237) (the “2029 Bonds” and together with the 2027 Bonds, the “Bonds”) for cash. The maximum acceptance amounts of the Offer are up to EUR 250,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Bonds in general and up to EUR 50,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2029 Bonds. Holders of the Bonds can find more information in the launch announcement which is available on the website of VGP at https://www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/financial-debt/ (the “Launch Announcement”).

Concurrently with the Offer, VGP intends to issue new euro-denominated fixed rate green bonds (the “New Bonds”), subject to market conditions.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with a staff of circa 380 FTEs in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2024, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 7.8 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.4 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957). For more information, please visit: https://www.vgpparks.eu/en/.

