ALE launches Private 5G solution powered by Celona to expand IoT connectivity

New solution expands high quality connectivity in complex enterprise environments, large outdoor areas through seamless integration with ALE networking portfolio

COLOMBES, France, and CAMPBELL, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leader in secure Enterprise networking and communication solutions is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Private 5G solution powered by Celona. This new turnkey solution seamlessly integrates with ALE’s OmniVista, OmniSwitch and OmniAccess Stellar networking portfolio, enabling secure and high quality connectivity across complex enterprise environments including large outdoor spaces.

This strategic partnership with Celona represents a significant leap in enterprise-grade connectivity, designed to empower critical operations with unparalleled reliability, performance and security in challenging environments worldwide.

Transforming IoT Connectivity in Demanding Environments

The cutting-edge technology in ALE’s Private 5G solution is engineered for ultra-reliable connectivity in complex industrial settings such as manufacturing, refineries, logistics warehouses, and ports including airport apron/ramp areas. The Private 5G solution offers large-area wireless coverage, secure and reliable high-speed mobility, supporting real-time, critical industrial applications, leading to enhanced IoT and Industry 4.0 integration.

This technology enables connecting next-generation IoT devices and applications that demand ultra-low latency and deterministic performance in enterprises pioneering the use of state-of-the-art devices and technologies, including autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), robotics, HD video analytics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) applications, all of which will benefit from robust wireless connectivity.

Unmatched Enterprise Connectivity with ALE’s End-to-End Solution

ALE is integrating Private 5G with its existing solutions, such as OmniVista Cirrus, OmniSwitch LAN, and OmniAccess Stellar WLAN, to deliver reliable augmented coverage across industrial sites, offices and campuses. This approach ensures end-to-end secure Zero Touch Network Access and high-performance connectivity for seamless operations and advanced applications.

Private 5G powered by Celona delivers on the promise of strong security with robust SIM authentication and Celona’s patented MicroSlicing™ and Aerloc technologies, which ensure reliable service and application-level SLAs, policy enforcement, and zero trust security for business-critical applications.

Stephan Robineau, EVP Network Business Division, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, comments:

"This exciting partnership with Celona offers the best Private 5G wireless solution purpose-built for enterprise environments. The integration into our end-to-end portfolio further enhances our ability to provide enterprise-wide connectivity with unmatched reliability and performance.

Furthermore, the advanced Private 5G technology aligns perfectly with our security-first approach and our vertical strategy, enabling us to meet the unique demands of industries like energy and utilities, transportation and the manufacturing industry."

Rajeev Shah, co-founder and CEO, Celona, said:

“Our partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is pivotal, and a testament to what can happen when two technology leaders come together. ALE has a rich history of innovation that resulted in world-class solutions. At Celona, after years of research and development with a focus on designing for the enterprise, our private 5G solution is best-in-class, highly secure, and easy to deploy and manage. It addresses wireless connectivity challenges in complex environments where some businesses still rely on pen and paper. To say this is a gamechanger is truly an understatement.”

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.

All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on providing sustainable technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.

Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world. With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

al-enterprise.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

About Celona

Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company developed the industry’s first 5G LAN system, a turnkey private 5G solution that enables enterprises to address their growing needs for secure and reliable wireless connectivity for critical business applications. Celona 5G LAN has been deployed by a wide range of global customers across industries. To date, the company has raised over $135 million in venture funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT Ventures, Cervin Ventures, DigitalBridge and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit celona.io.

