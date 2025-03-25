CoinShares Selected for BoursoBank's Landmark Crypto ETP Launch

CoinShares, one of the two selected providers, offers five of the six products features in the BoursoBank's new crypto offering

March 25, 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares'' or “the Group”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a global leader in digital asset investing with over $6 billion in assets under management, announces today that five CoinShares Physical crypto ETPs will feature in BoursoBank’s groundbreaking entry into crypto investment products. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for mainstream crypto adoption in France, offering more than 7 million BoursoBank customers their first opportunity to invest in regulated crypto products listed on traditional exchanges.

French retail investors have shown growing enthusiasm for digital assets but often struggle with limited access through regulated financial platforms. This partnership addresses that critical gap. CoinShares’ fully regulated crypto ETPs trade on traditional exchanges and qualify for inclusion in standard brokerage (“compte titre”) accounts, providing French investors with a secure, transparent, and familiar route into digital assets via France’s premier digital banking platform.

Recognised as the most affordable French bank for 17 consecutive years, BoursoBank further enhances its competitive advantage by adding CoinShares' cost-effective crypto ETPs—Europe's most competitively priced offering—to its product portfolio, reinforcing its value-driven proposition to an expanding client base.

CoinShares Physical ETPs available on the BoursoBank platform include:

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin: Annual management fees of 0.25%

Annual management fees of 0.25% CoinShares Physical XRP: Annual management fees of 1.50%

Annual management fees of 1.50% CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum: Management fees reduced to 0.00%, 1.25% annual staking reward

Management fees reduced to 0.00%, 1.25% annual staking reward CoinShares Physical Staked Solana: Management fees reduced to 0.00%, 3.0% annual staking reward

Management fees reduced to 0.00%, 3.0% annual staking reward CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano: Management fees reduced to 0.00%, 2.0% annual staking reward





Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented:

“We are honoured to collaborate with BoursoBank on their groundbreaking venture into crypto ETPs. Our selection affirms CoinShares’ position as Europe’s leading institutional digital asset investment firm, known for transparency, regulatory compliance, innovation, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

BoursoBank’s entry into crypto ETPs marks a crucial step for digital asset adoption in France. Their expanding clientele, remarkable growth and focus on investor education create an ideal platform for mainstream crypto investing.

This partnership allows French investors to easily incorporate digital assets into their traditional investment portfolios through their trusted bank, underpinned by CoinShares’ expertise and robust security measures.”

About CoinShares



CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

PRESS CONTACT

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com