Bitget Builders Program Accelerates Global Expansion, Hosted Over 60 Events Across 29 Countries

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company, announced the global expansion of Bitget Builders through a series of offline engagements, educational programs, and strategic community upgrades. The Bitget Builders Program is a pivotal component of the Blockchain4Youth charity project, inviting crypto enthusiasts from various backgrounds to co-build the Bitget ecosystem while unlocking insights, event access, and growth opportunities.

Since its inception in June 2023, Bitget Builders Global Tour has already made significant strides, hosting over 60 events across 29 countries to strengthen brand visibility and foster meaningful connections within the blockchain ecosystem. Recent successful events include the Bitget Academy meetups in European countries, which blended education, networking, and entertainment to empower participants with actionable insights into blockchain technologies. The global meetup also keeps expanding to North America, APAC, and other regions, equipping the young generation worldwide with tools to navigate the evolving Web3 landscape.

The Bitget Builders Program provides opportunities for builders to engage in a variety of roles that align with their skills and interests, such as crypto trading support, branding and content creation, and community management. "Build Bitget with Vugar" events serve as a dialogue platform between Bitget's leadership and its global community, where Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade engages directly with global communities. These gatherings offer exclusive insights into Bitget's vision, core values, and roadmap, reinforcing the platform's commitment to transparency and user-centric growth.

In a strategic move to bolster community engagement, Bitget has elevated community managers to official Bitget Builders, granting them insights, advanced resources and networking opportunities, to amplify their impact in local markets. Looking ahead, Bitget will launch a "Builder Training Camp," providing specialized training and tools to equip Builders with the skills needed to thrive in the crypto industry.

"Our offline initiatives and community-driven approach reflect Bitget's dedication to fostering innovation and inclusivity," said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. "By empowering students, traders, and builders worldwide, we're not only expanding our footprint in various regions, but also cultivating a global movement centered on blockchain education and collaboration."

As part of a broader effort under Bitget's Blockchain4Youth initiative, the Bitget Builders program focuses on empowering young talents and driving mass adoption as well as technological advancement. By facilitating offline meetups and a global tour, Bitget has increased the sense of community and empowered builders to contribute actively to the program's growth and innovation on a global scale.

For more details on the Bitget Builders Program, users can visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, users can contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

Contact

Simran Alphonso

media@bitget.com