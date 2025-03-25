PANASONIC TOUGHBOOK Introduces Mobile-IT As-A-Service

Siemens Mobility UK&I chooses TOUGHBOOK MaaS to revolutionise how it manages mobile IT.

Wiesbaden, DE. 25th March 2025 – Panasonic is set to revolutionise the way organisations manage their mobile IT with the introduction of its innovative TOUGHBOOK Mobile-IT As-A-Service (MaaS). This comprehensive solution offers businesses a customisable, end-to-end package that includes robust hardware, essential software and dedicated support – with no upfront costs and a highly flexible monthly subscription fee. It ensures today's mobile workforces always have access to the latest technology and support to continuously enhance efficiency and productivity for field operatives.

With the subscription-based, as-a-service economy set to grow at 18% a year and be worth €2.8 trillion by 20281, Panasonic’s TOUGHBOOK MaaS provides a seamless, reliable mobile solution that can adapt to specific business requirements. It ensures mobile workers have the most up-to-date equipment and service delivery without the burden of managing it. Removing risk with a predictable monthly OPEX cost, TOUGHBOOK MaaS provides flexibility and control, enabling customers to swiftly adapt solutions as needs change.

At the end of the subscription period, customers can choose to seamlessly transition to new Panasonic TOUGHBOOK solutions and extend or tweak existing software and support services, based on their requirements. For all end-of-life equipment, TOUGHBOOK MaaS supports the circular economy by extending the lifecycle of devices through refurbishment and reuse.

Recognising that no two businesses are alike, this service offers tailor-made packages encompassing:

Services : Comprehensive support tailored for hyper-mobile workers, ensuring uninterrupted productivity through monitoring of assets in the field, through to maintenance and integration services.

: Comprehensive support tailored for hyper-mobile workers, ensuring uninterrupted productivity through monitoring of assets in the field, through to maintenance and integration services. Software : Essential applications designed to empower mobile workers, enabling them to perform their tasks more effectively.

: Essential applications designed to empower mobile workers, enabling them to perform their tasks more effectively. Hardware : Access to Panasonic's TOUGHBOOK devices, known for their durability and reliability in challenging environments.

: Access to Panasonic's TOUGHBOOK devices, known for their durability and reliability in challenging environments. Device Ecosystem & Accessories: A range of supplementary tools and accessories that enhance the mobile working experience, from additional batteries to specialist devices and docking units.

Leading technology company, Siemens Mobility UK&I, has chosen to adopt TOUGHBOOK MaaS at its UK Bogie and Wheelset Service Centre. Its engineers will use Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices for component management, condition assessment recording, digital twin inspections, maintenance, work instructions, employee communication, and health and safety compliance.

Rick Evans, Head of Site IT, at Siemens Mobility UK&I said: “This is another great example of our commitment to delivering the safest, most accessible rail network for Britain. With technology and business requirements changing at a faster pace than ever, TOUGHBOOK MaaS ensures our engineers always have access to the latest hardware, applications and support to deliver the very best transport solutions for Britain.”

Timo Unger, Head of Business Planning for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK, added: “TOUGHBOOK Mobile-IT As-A-Service delivers business certainty in an uncertain world. With this comprehensive service, we remove the complexities associated with managing mobile IT infrastructure, allowing businesses to concentrate on delivering high-performance, reliable services whenever and wherever needed.”

The subscription-based model offers businesses the flexibility to select the level of support that aligns with operational needs. With a standard 60-month contract period, pricing starts from just €33 per user, per month. Additional services, such as proactive maintenance plans and swift deployment options, including vehicle integration for devices, are available for a nominal uplift, ensuring that businesses can scale their solutions as their needs evolve.

For more information about Panasonic TOUGHBOOK's Mobile-IT As-A-Service, please visit: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com/gb/en/toughbook/Mobile-IT-As-A-Service

Panasonic Press Contact

Lisbeth Lashmana

Head of Marketing Europe at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK

lisbeth.lashmana@eu.panasonic.com

Panasonic Press Contact

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting

jim@c8consulting.co.uk

About the Panasonic Group

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of Euro 54.12 billion (8,496.4 billion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2024. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Connect Europe GmbH

Panasonic Connect Europe began operations on October 1st, 2021, creating a new Business-to-Business focused and agile organisation. With more than 400 employees and led by CEO Shusuke Aoki, the business aims to contribute to the success of its customers with innovative products and integrated systems and services – all designed to deliver its vision to Change Work, Advance Society and Connect to Tomorrow.

Panasonic Connect Europe is headquartered in Wiesbaden and consist of the following business units:

The Mobile Solutions Business Division helping mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds.

helping mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. The Media Entertainment Business Division incorporating Visual System Solutions offering a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and Broadcast & ProAV offering Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios.

incorporating offering a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and offering Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios. Business and Industry Solutions delivering tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing. Designed to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day.

delivering tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing. Designed to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day. Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe selling a wide range of smart factory solutions including electronics manufacturing solutions, robot and welding systems and software solutions engineering.

For more information please visit: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com

Please visit Panasonic Connect Europe’s LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/panasonic-connect-europe/





1 The Business Research Company





Attachment