Nscale and InfraPartners announce partnership to build 60MW AI data centre in Glomfjord, Norway

London, UK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfraPartners, the market leader in prefabricated AI data centre solutions, and Nscale, the hyperscaler engineered for AI, today announced a partnership to expand the existing 30MW facility with the development of a pioneering 60MW AI data centre in Glomfjord, Norway. The facility, set to go live in Q2 2025, will host the latest generation of GPUs optimised for AI applications.

InfraPartners will construct the expansion of the facility using a modular, prefabricated approach, ensuring faster deployment, cost efficiency, and future scalability. Manufacturing the facility off-site ensures a higher level of quality, reduces on-site labour, and accelerates the project timelines with significant cost savings. This method also offers a more sustainable alternative to traditional on-site construction by improving resource efficiency and minimising on-site waste.

“InfraPartners has developed the first fully modular data centre for AI workloads. We are changing the way data centres are built. Our approach secures supply chains, drives standardisation, accelerates site deployment, and offers design flexibility to accommodate future GPU technology roadmaps. We are thrilled to partner with Nscale to deploy a sustainable data centre in Glomfjord. By partnering with us, Nscale will benefit from a globally standardised design, flexibility to deploy different types of GPUs, and faster time to revenue” said Harqs Singh, Chief Technology Officer at InfraPartners.

Located in the Glomfjord Industrial Park, Nscale’s data centre currently operates at 30MW and is expanding to 60MW, powered entirely by 100% renewable local hydroelectric energy. This sustainable energy supply will minimise the environmental impact of AI compute while ensuring reliable, high-performance operations. The facility will also incorporate advanced liquid cooling to comfortably support the cooling requirements of the latest GPUs, helping to achieve best-in-class performance without compromising energy efficiency.

“Glomfjord offers an ideal location for an AI data centre,” said Alex Sharp, Chief Operating Officer at Nscale. “With an existing 30MW site and access to an abundance of hydroelectric power, this expansion to 60MW allows us to provide sustainable AI compute with European data sovereignty at a more affordable cost compared with competitors. This facility represents a landmark step in creating scalable, sustainable AI infrastructure. As the first European hyperscaler, Nscale is ready to deliver AI compute at scale.”

