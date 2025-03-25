Boat Building and Repairing Market Research Report 2025 by Type, Propulsion, Application and Region - Growth Forecasts to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boat Building and Repairing Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The boat building and repairing market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $44.66 billion in 2024 to $48.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased growth in fishing industry, tourism industry, manufacturing innovation, consumer preferences, global trade in boats, increased boat shows and events.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the boat building and repairing market in 2024. North America was the second-largest region in the boat building and repairing market.

Key Companies Profiled: Polaris Industries Inc.; Fincantieri Societa per Azioni; Brunswick Corporation; Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.; Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

The boat building and repairing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $62.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising disposable income, boating infrastructure development, electric and hybrid propulsion, boat rental and sharing services, marine conservation efforts, luxury yacht market. Major trends in the forecast period include innovation in sustainable materials, advanced navigation and communication systems, customization for luxury and personalization, adoption of 3D printing technology, digital tools for design and manufacturing.



The boat-building and repairing market is expected to witness growth due to the increasing occurrence of natural disasters. In the United States, for example, the National Centers for Environmental Information reported 18 weather-related disasters in 2022, including tornado outbreaks, tropical cyclones, and severe weather, with a minimum economic impact of $1 billion. This trend is driving the boat-building and repairing market as the need for repairs rises.



The boat-building and repairing market is also set to benefit from the growing tourism industry. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, international tourist receipts exceeded USD 1 trillion in May 2023, marking a 50% increase in real terms over 2021. The flourishing tourism industry is a significant driver for the boat-building and repairing market.



Continued technological advancements are expected to drive growth in the boat building and repairing market. Over the last decade, the global industry has witnessed various technological innovations, and this trend is projected to amplify. Emerging features in boats include autonomous driving, black finishing, wellness features, modern lighting, driver override systems, comprehensive tracking, active health monitoring, and reconfigurable body panels. These innovations are poised to propel the boat building and repair market during the forecast period.



3D printing technology is increasingly being adopted by boatbuilding companies for manufacturing. Companies are focusing on developing new products, particularly for fishing and water sports, leveraging 3D printing technology. Notably, high-end yachts are incorporating 3D printed parts, exemplified by the UMaine team in the USA, which utilized the largest prototype polymer 3D printer to build the largest 3D printed boat.

1) By Type: Boat Building; Boat Repairing

2) By Propulsion: Motor Boats; Sail Boats

3) By Application: Private Use; Commercial Use; Military Use



1) By Boat Building: Recreational Boats; Commercial Boats; Specialty or Vessel Boats

2) By Boat Repairing: Routine Maintenance; Structural Repairs; Engine Repairs; Electrical System Repairs

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; China; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; Bangladesh; Thailand; Vietnam; Malaysia; Singapore; Philippines; Hong Kong; New Zealand; USA; Canada; Mexico; Brazil; Chile; Argentina; Colombia; Peru; France; Germany; UK; Austria; Belgium; Denmark; Finland; Ireland; Italy; Netherlands; Norway; Portugal; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Russia; Czech Republic; Poland; Romania; Ukraine; Saudi Arabia; Israel; Iran; Turkey; UAE; Egypt; Nigeria; South Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $48.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $62.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

