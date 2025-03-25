Analysis of China's $1.13 Billion Biopsy Devices Market, 2025-2033: Cardinal Health, Hologic, and Danaher Corporation Lead the Competition

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Biopsy Devices Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China biopsy devices market is expected to grow up to about US$ 1.13 billion by 2033 from about US$ 612.62 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.06% during 2025-2033. This is due to increasing cancer prevalence, the demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, advancements in biopsy technologies, and the increasing healthcare investments in the region.





Rising Prevalence of Cancer



The rising prevalence of cancer in China, attributed to factors such as shifting lifestyles, an aging population, and various environmental influences, has created a substantial surge in the demand for biopsy devices. The importance of early detection cannot be overstated, as it plays a vital role in increasing the likelihood of successful treatment outcomes. This pressing need is propelling healthcare facilities to embrace advanced diagnostic tools, ensuring that they are equipped to provide timely and accurate assessments for patients facing this formidable disease. In 2022, China experienced an estimated 4,824,700 new cancer cases and 2,574,200 cancer-related deaths. The most common types of cancer identified were lung, colon-rectum, thyroid, liver, and stomach cancers, which together represented 57.42% of all new cases diagnosed.



Technological Advancements in Biopsy Devices



Recent advancements in biopsy technologies have revolutionized the way diagnostic procedures are performed. Innovations such as ultrasound-guided systems enable clinicians to obtain tissue samples with enhanced precision, ensuring minimal discomfort for patients. The robotic-assisted devices also make it easy to streamline biopsy procedures for greater accuracy and control during procedures. The minimally invasive techniques are helping cut down on much recovery time, improving the patient experience. These cutting-edge advances are now driving a notable expansion in the biopsy devices market in China as providers seek sophisticated and reliable solutions to meet growing demands for accurate diagnostics. As such, this innovation in biopsy technology is bringing the world into a new horizon in medical diagnostics that ensures comfort to patients while offering results that are as accurate as possible. Mar 2024, Intuitive Surgical gains China regulatory approvals to sell Ion surgical robot system.



Expansion of Health Care Infrastructure



Continuing effort of China in improving health infrastructure and aggressive steps taken by the government to improve its diagnostic abilities makes this country a forerunner in medical science. Building high-tech diagnostic centers, ultra-modern hospitals, and cancer treatment centers would add accessibility to people of healthcare services. This growth ensures high-tech biopsy technology is not just available in all the bustling metros but also found in the least populated rural localities, spreading the reach much more and therefore helping improve results for patients across wide populations. In September 2024, China's Ministry of Commerce and health bodies announced a move that allows all foreign-owned hospitals in big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai and eased restrictions put on foreign direct investment in healthcare institutions.



High Costs of Advanced Biopsy Devices



The substantial expenses linked to advanced biopsy technologies present a significant obstacle to their widespread adoption, particularly in underdeveloped regions. Many healthcare facilities struggle with budget constraints, which restrict their capacity to invest in these state-of-the-art biopsy devices. As a result, the promise of improved diagnostic precision and patient outcomes is often out of reach for many medical institutions, limiting access to essential healthcare advancements in areas that need them the most.



Limited Skilled Professionals



One of the biggest challenges in the health care landscape is the scarcity of highly trained medical professionals who possess the expertise to operate sophisticated biopsy devices and accurately interpret the resulting data. This is a challenge that is most pronounced in rural and less-developed regions of China, where access to such advanced technologies is already limited. Consequently, this skills gap severely undermines the effective utilization of biopsy technologies, preventing these communities from benefiting fully from potentially life-saving diagnostics and treatments.



China Needle-Based Guns Biopsy Devices Market



The Chinese market for needle-based guns biopsy devices is witnessing tremendous growth. This is primarily because these are minimally invasive devices and offer high precision for the acquisition of tissue samples. Advanced devices have become increasingly popular for the detection and diagnosis of several cancers, especially in critical organs such as the liver, lungs, and breasts. As awareness of early cancer detection increases, there is a significant increase in their use within hospitals and diagnostic centers across the country, which indicates a shift towards more efficient and patient-friendly medical procedures. This trend is expected to enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve patient outcomes significantly.



China Breast Biopsy Devices Market



The Chinese market is highly growing because of the increasingly prevalent breast cancer incidence and its heightened awareness as regards the critical need for an early diagnosis. Vacuum-assisted biopsy systems as well as the core needle biopsy tools from different medical appliances are becoming prominent in clinical care. These are complemented by the new advancements in imaging technology that help achieve precise and reliable diagnosis. And because awareness will keep increasing, these new innovative biopsy solutions are sure to attract greater demand with more precise diagnoses and improved outcomes in the treatment of breast cancer. February 2024: Hologic rolled out its Selenia Dimensions 3D Mammography System for better detection of breast cancer, employing advanced biopsy technology to ensure that the tissue is sampled in an accurate and enhanced imaging way.



China Lung Biopsy Devices Market



Lung biopsy devices market in China is growing rapidly because of alarming rises in lung cancer cases caused by environmental pollution and smoking habits. With the country's air quality issues and the high prevalence of tobacco use, the need for accurate and timely diagnosis has never been more critical. Advanced imaging-guided biopsy techniques, particularly CT-guided systems, are playing a pivotal role in this landscape. These sophisticated methods improve the precision of diagnoses, allowing healthcare professionals to obtain tissue samples with greater accuracy. This has led to the market of these innovative biopsy devices to experience significant growth, fueled by the dire need for proper cancer detection and management.



China CT Scan Biopsy Devices Market



The CT scan biopsy devices market in China is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing dependence on CT-guided biopsies for their remarkable accuracy in diagnosing deep-seated lesions. These advanced devices are crucial in the early detection and diagnosis of various types of cancers and other medical abnormalities. They enhance diagnostic accuracy by providing detailed imaging and precise targeting while prioritizing patient safety throughout the procedure. As healthcare professionals continue to adopt these technologies, the impact on patient outcomes and the overall efficiency of diagnostic processes is becoming increasingly evident.



China MRI-Guided Biopsy Devices Market



The MRI-guided biopsy devices market in China is seeing a steep growth curve because of the high resolution imaging MRI technology offers. Innovative devices have started to find use in complicated medical cases being diagnosed, particularly soft tissues in the brain and breast. In doing so, by using MRI with its superior details and accuracy, it is possible for healthcare professionals to gather precise insight, which significantly increases diagnostic outcomes. This improvement in imaging quality not only helps in performing biopsies more effectively but also enables the detection of subtle abnormalities, which may otherwise go unnoticed using other imaging techniques. Consequently, MRI-guided biopsy devices are increasingly being used and demand is rising to reflect their significant role in enhancing patient care and the decision-making process.



China Biopsy Devices Diagnostic & Imaging Center Market



Diagnostic and imaging centers in China are essential contributors to the growth of the biopsy devices market. These facilities are equipped with cutting-edge imaging technologies and staffed by highly trained professionals, allowing them to address the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnoses. Their expertise and advanced tools facilitate the widespread adoption of biopsy devices throughout the country, ensuring that patients receive timely and precise medical evaluations. As a result, these centers are critical in enhancing the quality of healthcare as a whole and improving patient outcomes in China.

