Ultrasound Devices Market Forecast at $15.23 Billion by 2033: Technological Advancements and Rising Demand for Point-of-Care Diagnostics Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound Devices Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ultrasound Devices market is expected to grow from US$ 9.31 billion in 2024 to US$ 15.23 billion in 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.61% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2033. Growth in the ultrasound devices market can be attributed to advancements in ultrasound technology, growing healthcare awareness, an increase in chronic diseases, and the need for non-invasive diagnostic procedures in developed as well as emerging markets.







Technological Advancements in Ultrasound Imaging



Technologies have improved their performance and functionality of ultrasound significantly. Advances like 3D/4D imaging, portable ultrasound machines, and AI-powered diagnostics are improving image quality, shortening examination times, and enhancing the accuracy of diagnoses. Such innovations have made ultrasound devices more accessible and practical, thus pushing their adoption in various healthcare settings. Miniaturized and handheld ultrasound devices allow for point-of-care diagnostics, making it easier to perform real-time imaging in remote or resource-limited areas, thus fueling market growth.



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and liver diseases, is a key driver for the growth of the ultrasound devices market. Ultrasound imaging is critical in diagnosing, monitoring, and managing these conditions. As the global population ages, the demand for non-invasive, reliable diagnostic tools like ultrasound devices continues to rise. Early detection and continuous monitoring of chronic conditions are vital for better treatment outcomes, further boosting the market's growth, especially in developed and emerging markets.



Rising Demand for Point-of-Care Diagnostics



The trend of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is significantly driving the market for ultrasound devices. As healthcare providers focus more on providing immediate and efficient care, portable ultrasound devices have become indispensable in emergency rooms, outpatient clinics, and rural areas. These portable and compact devices enable point-of-care imaging for healthcare professionals, ensuring quicker diagnosis and treatment. Emphasis on quick and efficient service delivery is creating a huge market for portable ultrasound devices at non-hospital setups.



Advanced Ultrasound Systems are Highly Expensive



Advanced ultrasound machines with 3D/4D imaging and AI capabilities have the largest impact on this market. Since high-end, modern ultrasound technology requires huge purchases and maintenance expenses, many facilities with smaller scale health setups as well as growing economies are challenged. Such state-of-the-art models limit adoption on a much wider scale due to their steep cost. This encourages many hospitals and health clinics to go for simple models due to lower price scales. Moreover, the high cost of training for the operation of sophisticated systems increases the overall cost, which hampers market growth.



Regulatory and Reimbursement Issues



The ultrasound devices market is affected by regulatory approval and reimbursement policies. In many countries, stringent regulations require that ultrasound devices undergo rigorous testing and certification before they can be marketed. Such processes delay product launches and increase costs. Apart from this, regional reimbursement policies are different for ultrasound procedures, so most of the expenses related to modern devices or even diagnostic services remain uncovered. Poor reimbursement rates lead to reduced use of advanced ultrasound technologies among health care providers. This also impairs the market growth.



Ultrasound Therapeutic Systems Market



The Ultrasound Therapeutic Systems market is rising rapidly with increased demand for pain management and other musculoskeletal disorders, where non-invasive treatment is increasingly being used along with rehabilitation programs. These systems work by applying high-frequency sound waves to tissues, thereby inducing healing, reducing inflammation, and improving circulation. They are often used in physiotherapy and sports medicine for conditions such as tendonitis, muscle strains, and joint pain. Market growth is also fueled by advancements in ultrasound technology, the rise of preventive healthcare, and increasing awareness of non-invasive treatments that provide patients with effective, safe alternatives to surgery.



Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices Industry



Compact and handheld ultrasound devices are transforming the industry by providing portable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use alternatives to traditional, bulky ultrasound machines. These devices allow healthcare providers to perform real-time diagnostics at the point of care, improving patient outcomes and reducing wait times. Compact ultrasound devices are particularly beneficial in emergency settings, rural areas, and field hospitals with limited access to large imaging equipment. Minimization and battery development have made such portable devices better in efficiency and do not allow a compromise of the image clarity. Their inexpensiveness along with user friendliness is factors for their wider usage in diversified areas, namely primary care, obstetrics, musculoskeletal therapy, and even veterinary care.



Color Ultrasound Equipment Market



The Color Ultrasound Equipment market is growing fast due to ever-increasing requirements for advanced image solutions that have high-resolution visualization of blood circulation and tissue arrangements in real-time. Color Doppler ultrasound systems enhance diagnostic accuracy by visualizing blood circulation, aiding in the detection of cardiovascular conditions, tumors, and vascular diseases. Advancements in imaging technology drive the market, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing focus on non-invasive diagnostic tools. Additionally, color ultrasound equipment's expanding use in obstetrics, cardiology, and emergency medicine further fuels market growth globally.



Cardiology Ultrasound Market



The Cardiology Ultrasound Market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools. Ultrasound imaging, especially echocardiography, is widely used in assessing heart conditions, including valve disorders, heart failure, and coronary artery disease. Technological advancements in imaging quality, portability, and integration of AI for enhanced diagnostics are driving market growth. This, combined with an increasingly elderly population, will further enhance the growth of the cardiology ultrasound market in the global level.



Diagnostic Centers Ultrasound Device Industry



The industry of Diagnostic Centers Ultrasound Devices is increasing with the rise in demand for non-invasive diagnostic devices. Ultrasound devices are essential in diagnostic centers for imaging organs, tissues, and blood flow, aiding in detecting conditions such as tumors, heart disease, and pregnancy. Technological advancements, such as portable and high-resolution ultrasound systems, enhance diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, the growing focus on early detection, increased awareness of preventive healthcare, and a rise in chronic diseases contribute to the widespread adoption of ultrasound devices in diagnostic centers globally.



Canada Ultrasound Devices Market



The demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools in the healthcare sector is increasing, thereby driving the growth of the Canada Ultrasound Devices Market. The ultrasound devices are used for a wide range of applications, such as obstetrics, cardiology, and musculoskeletal imaging. The recent advancements in technology have increased their application in other fields of medicine. Growing chronic diseases and aging population further support the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing emphasis on early detection and the use of ultrasound devices in clinics and diagnostic centers are driving the growth of the ultrasound devices market in Canada.



France Ultrasound Devices Market



The France Ultrasound Devices Market is growing steadily with the advancement in ultrasound technology and the rising healthcare needs. Ultrasound devices are used for diagnostic imaging in obstetrics, cardiology, musculoskeletal conditions, and emergency medicine. The demand for portable and high-resolution ultrasound systems is increasing due to their convenience and ability to provide real-time results. The aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, are also driving market expansion. France's healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic tools are further driving the ultrasound devices market.



China Ultrasound Devices Market



The China Ultrasound Devices Market is expanding rapidly with growing healthcare demand, technological advancements, and an increasing aging population. Ultrasound devices are widely used for diagnostic imaging in various medical fields, such as obstetrics, cardiology, and musculoskeletal conditions. With the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for early detection, ultrasound technology is becoming more widespread. Moreover, the government's emphasis on developing health infrastructure and increasing the availability of medical equipment in rural areas is driving the growth of the market. The increasing availability of affordable, portable ultrasound systems increases accessibility, making ultrasound devices more accessible across China.



UAE Ultrasound Devices Market



The UAE Ultrasound Devices Market is growing rapidly with the increased demand for advanced diagnostic tools in the healthcare sector. The use of ultrasound devices in non-invasive obstetrics, cardiology, and musculoskeletal imaging is quite widespread. A growing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased emphasis on early detection and preventive healthcare are the main drivers for the market. Advances in technology, such as portable and high-definition ultrasound systems, are improving access and diagnostic accuracy. Alongside the above factors, the world-class infrastructure of healthcare within the UAE coupled with investment in medical technology propels the market for ultrasound devices.

Key Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips

Canon Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

Hitachi Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Ultrasound Device Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Portability

6.3 By Display Type

6.4 By Application

6.5 By End Users

6.6 By Country



7. Product

7.1 Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

7.2 Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems



8. Portability

8.1 Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices

8.2 Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices



9. Display Type

9.1 Color Ultrasound Devices

9.2 Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Device



10. Application

10.1 Radiology/General Imaging

10.2 Cardiology

10.3 Gynecology

10.4 Vascular

10.5 Urology

10.6 Others



11. End Users

11.1 Hospitals

11.2 Surgical Centers

11.3 Diagnostic Centers

11.4 Maternity Centers

11.5 Ambulatory Care Centers

11.6 Academic Institutions



12. Country

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States

12.1.2 Canada

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 United Kingdom

12.2.6 Belgium

12.2.7 Netherlands

12.2.8 Turkey

12.3 Asia-Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 South Korea

12.3.5 Thailand

12.3.6 Malaysia

12.3.7 Indonesia

12.3.8 Australia

12.3.9 New Zealand

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.3 Argentina

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Saudi Arabia

12.5.2 UAE

12.5.3 South Africa



13. Porter's Five Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Rivalry

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threat



15. Company Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kodu4q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment