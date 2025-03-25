BPH Surgical Treatment Market Report 2025-2030: Forecast to Reach $17.19 Billion by 2030 - Shares Breakdown by Type, Drug Type, Therapy and End-user at the Global and Regional Level

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BPH Surgical Treatment Market by Type (TURP, Laser, Rezum, Urolift, Ablation, PAE), Drug Type (Alpha Blocker (Alfuzosin), Alpha Reductase Inhibitor (Dutastride), Therapy (Mono, Combination), End Users (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global BPH surgical treatment market is valued at an estimated USD 12.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The growing elderly male population is leading to the cause of BPH patients globally. Therefore, BPH is related to age, and aging is known as a risk factor for BPH. Approximately 50% of men over the age of 50 and around 80% of men over the age of 70 are under the influence of BPH.







The global BPH surgical treatment market is segmented into six regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and the GCC Countries. Throughout the forecast period, the BPH surgical treatment market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand for BPH surgical treatment in the APAC is mainly driven by the growing geriatric population, the increasing GDP of Asian countries, the rising healthcare expenditure in the APAC countries, and growing public awareness.



Research Coverage



In this report, the BPH surgical treatment market has been categorized based on drug type (alpha-blockers, 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, and other drug types), type (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP), Laser Surgery, UroLift Procedure, Rezum Procedure, Robot-assisted waterjet ablation, Prostatic Stenting, Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT), Transurethral Needle Ablation of the Prostate (TUNA), Prostatic arterial embolization (PAE) and others) end user (hospitals, ASCs & clinics, and home care settings), therapy (monotherapy and combination drug therapy), and region (Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the GCC Countries).



Comprehensive information regarding the main drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the BPH surgical treatment market's expansion is included in detail in this study. An exhaustive study of the key players in the cochlear implants market has been done to provide insights into their business profiles, products offered, noteworthy strategies, product launches, and approvals, and other recent activities pertaining to the market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 329 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Expanding Aging Population and Increasing Prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Rising Cases of Obesity in Males Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Restraints Side Effects Associated with BPH Medications High Cost of BPH Surgical Treatment

Opportunities High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies Favorable Funding Investments for BPH Drug Development

Challenges Shortage of Skilled Professionals Low Awareness Regarding Prostate Health Product Recalls



Additional Insights Covered in the Report

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

Regulatory Scenario

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Impact of Generative AI/AI on BPH Surgical Treatment Market

Investment & Funding Scenario

Companies Profiled in this BPH Surgical Treatment Market Report

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Teleflex Incorporated

Boston Scientific Corporation

Procept Biorobotics Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Organon & Co.

Olympus Corporation

Coloplast Group

IPG Photonics Corporation

Viatris Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Prostalund AB

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Unilab, Inc.

Biolitec Holding GmbH & Co KG

Urologix, LLC.

Advin Health Care

Medifocus, Inc.

Jenasurgical (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH)

PNN Medical A/S

Surgical Lasers Inc.

Quanta System

Allium Ltd.

SRS Medical

Laborie Medical Technologies

Cook Medical

