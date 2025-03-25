Commercial Greenhouse Market to Double in Size by 2033: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and AI Shape the Future of Greenhouse Farming

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Commercial Greenhouse market is expected to reach US$ 87.64 billion by 2033 from US$ 39.82 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.16% from 2025 to 2033. Rapid technical improvements, the introduction of numerous government initiatives and funding, the expanding demand for food production worldwide, growing worries about food security, urbanization, and the loss of arable land are all driving the market's rapid growth.





Current advancements in technology



One of the key factors propelling the growth of the commercial greenhouse market is the integration of cutting-edge technologies. Greenhouse farming has been transformed by innovations including energy-efficient light-emitting diode grow lights, computerized climate control systems, and precision agriculture. They make it possible for plants to flourish in ideal conditions, improving crop quality and yields while using less labor and resources. Additionally, precise control over temperature, humidity, light, and CO2 levels is made possible by automated systems, which create the perfect conditions for plant growth. In addition, the market is expanding favorably due to the use of hydroponic, aeroponic, and aquaponic systems, which increase productivity by lowering the requirement for soil and significant water sources. Furthermore, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in greenhouses to enable real-time data analysis and monitoring is bolstering industry expansion.



Growing worries about the security of food



The market is expanding due to concerns about food security that are being made worse by population increase, resource depletion, and climate change. Food production is unstable as a result of traditional agriculture's increased susceptibility to erratic weather patterns, droughts, floods, and other climatic disturbances. Commercial greenhouses provide a controlled atmosphere that is less dependent on the weather outside, making them a good substitute. They permit agricultural diversity, including the development of non-native or off-season crops, in addition to guaranteeing steady and dependable food production. Additionally, greenhouses can be set up in areas with harsh climates or low soil quality where traditional farming is impractical, which helps to solve the problems associated with global food security.



The growing global demand for food production



The market is expanding as a result of the growing world population, which increases the need for food production, particularly in areas with little arable land and unfavorable weather. Because they allow for controlled, year-round growing regardless of the weather outside, commercial greenhouses offer an efficient alternative. Because greenhouses can produce crops with superior nutritional value, their capacity to continuously provide food addresses both the quantity and quality challenges. A more dependable food supply is also ensured by the regulated climate, which lowers the chance of crop failures brought on by pests, illnesses, and harsh weather. Furthermore, the industry is expanding due to the extensive usage of commercial greenhouses in metropolitan areas, where there is a severe lack of available land and a strong demand for fresh fruit.



Climate Control and Management



Since maintaining ideal growth conditions is necessary for the development of healthy crops, climate control and management are critical to the success of commercial greenhouses. Plants are given the ideal growing conditions when temperature, humidity, light, and CO2 levels are precisely controlled, which maximizes production and quality. But this is a difficult task that calls for advanced technology and knowledgeable leadership. Crop stress, poor development, or even crop loss can arise from any malfunction in climate control systems, such as temperature swings or inappropriate humidity levels, which costs greenhouse operators money. Therefore, maintaining the effectiveness and profitability of commercial greenhouse operations continues to be hampered by the dependence on cutting-edge technology for climate control and the requirement for skilled management.



High Initial Investment Costs



For small and medium-sized farms, the high initial cost of setting up a commercial greenhouse may be a deterrent. Land acquisition, greenhouse construction, and the integration of cutting-edge irrigation, lighting, heating, cooling, and temperature control technologies are all expenses. Furthermore, these systems' continuous maintenance may raise operating costs. Smaller businesses may find it difficult to compete with larger, better-funded companies due to the high capital costs associated with greenhouse farming. Even though greenhouse farming has long-term advantages including year-round crop production and increased yields, the high upfront costs could deter newcomers, particularly in the absence of financial assistance or incentives to cover the initial outlay.



Commercial Greenhouse Market Overview by Regions



By countries, the global Commercial Greenhouse market is divided into United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and UAE.



United States Commercial Greenhouse Market



The growing demand for sustainably produced, locally grown food and the growing acceptance of year-round farming are driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse sector in the United States. By providing a controlled environment, greenhouses help farmers produce crops more effectively and lessen their reliance on the weather. More farmers are using greenhouse technology as a result of growing customer demand for fresh and organic goods. Greenhouse farming is becoming more efficient thanks to technological developments in automation, vertical farming, and climate control systems that increase output while using fewer resources. The need for food that is supplied locally and urbanization have also contributed to the market's expansion. The U.S. commercial greenhouse market is anticipated to continue growing because to government incentives and sustainability trends, despite the fact that high initial investment prices and technical competence remain obstacles.



United Kingdom Commercial Greenhouse Market



Growing customer demand for locally grown, fresh products and a focus on sustainable agricultural methods are driving the commercial greenhouse business in the United Kingdom. By enabling year-round production, greenhouses help farmers overcome the difficulties posed by the UK's unpredictable climate. Technological developments in automation, hydroponics, and temperature control are increasing food yields while using fewer resources. The UK government encourages greenhouse farming through incentives and laws that assist sustainable agriculture, in line with the increased emphasis on food security and sustainability. The market has grown as a result of urbanization and consumer desire for premium, organic produce. The UK commercial greenhouse industry is anticipated to keep expanding in response to shifting consumer preferences and environmental concerns, despite obstacles like high initial investment costs and the requirement for technical competence.



India Commercial Greenhouse Market



The market for commercial greenhouses in India is expanding quickly because to improvements in agricultural technology and increased consumer demand for sustainable, fresh produce. The nation's varied climate can be effectively addressed by greenhouses, which allow for year-round crop cultivation. Commercial greenhouses are viewed as an effective substitute for growing high-value crops like tomatoes, cucumbers, and flowers in constrained places as urbanization rises and agricultural land declines. Water efficiency and production have increased thanks to technological advancements including vertical farming, hydroponics, and climate control systems. The adoption of greenhouse farming by small and medium-sized farmers is also being aided by government assistance, such as training initiatives and subsidies. India's commercial greenhouse market is anticipated to continue growing as a result of rising consumer demand for high-quality, locally grown products, despite obstacles such high initial investment costs and the requirement for specialized knowledge.



Saudi Arabia Commercial Greenhouse Market



Saudi Arabia's ambitions to attain food security and lessen dependency on imported vegetables are fueling the country's fast-growing commercial greenhouse business. Given the severe desert climate and scarcity of arable land, greenhouses provide a practical way to produce crops all year round. In an effort to increase agricultural sustainability, the government has been actively promoting greenhouse farming through subsidies, research, and technology development. In order to maximize water, use and boost crop yields, technologies like drip irrigation, climate control, and hydroponics are being used more and more. High-value fruits and vegetables are becoming more popular in addition to staple commodities. The Saudi commercial greenhouse market is anticipated to grow as demand for sustainably produced, locally grown food increases, particularly in metropolitan areas, despite the high initial cost and the requirement for specialized labor.

Key Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

Berry Global

RICHEL Group

Certhon Build B.V.

Argus Control Systems Limited

LOGIQS B.V.

LumiGrow Inc.

Keder Greenhouse

Agra Tech Inc.

Hort Americas

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $39.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $87.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Type

6.2 Product Type

6.3 Equipment Type

6.4 Greenhouse Type

6.5 Country



7. Type

7.1 Plastic

7.2 Glass



8. Product Type

8.1 Fruits and Vegetables

8.2 Flowers and Ornamentals

8.3 Nursery Crops

8.4 Others



9. Equipment Type

9.1 Cooling Systems

9.2 Heating Systems

9.3 Others



10. Greenhouse Type

10.1 Tunnel Greenhouse

10.2 Gutter Connected Greenhouse

10.3 Hybrid Greenhouse

10.4 Lean-To Greenhouse

10.5 Roof Greenhouse



11. Country

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 South Korea

11.3.6 Thailand

11.3.7 Malaysia

11.3.8 Indonesia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 South Africa

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.3 UAE



12. Porter's Five Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Company Analysis

14.1 Berry Global

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Key Persons

14.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

14.1.4 Product Portfolio

14.1.5 Financial Insights

14.2 RICHEL Group

14.3 Certhon Build B.V.

14.4 Argus Control Systems Limited

14.5 LOGIQS B.V.

14.6 LumiGrow Inc.

14.7 Keder Greenhouse

14.8 Agra Tech Inc.

14.9 Hort Americas



