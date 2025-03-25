Space Summit Conference 2025: Bringing Together Researchers who have Sent Research Payloads Aboard the ISS and Researchers in Microgravity (Miami, FLORIDA, United States - May 15-16, 2025)

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Summit 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Space Summit 2025 brings together researchers who have sent research payloads aboard the international space station (ISS) as well as researchers seeking to send their research into microgravity on-board the ISS.

Additionally, the impact of the private space stations coming online in low earth orbit (LEO) will be assessed from the standpoint of pricing and access to researchers.

The conference is co-chaired by Dr. Mike Roberts, Chief Scientific Officer and Dr. Kristin Kopperud, Science Program Director-Biological Sciences, International Space Station National Laboratory -- the Chairpersons will set the tone of the conference plus provide actionable information to researchers seeking to expand their research into LEO.

Speakers and Delegates are composed primarily of researchers involved in various disciplines that are amenable to LEO such as Organs-on-Chips in Space, Tissue-Chips, Organoids, 3D-Printing, Flow Chemistry-Space Chemistry, amongst others. Additionally, platform and infrastructure providers who are critical in providing the correct form factor as well as telemetry ob-board station will be present to provide practical guidance to researchers seeking LEO for their research.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent conference track to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) and Lipid-Nanoparticles (LNPs) gaining attention and amenable to research in LEO. In fact, NCATS is putting out a RFP for EVs in Space.

There are ample opportunities for networking, partnering and business development at this conference and this ensures a very cost-effective conference trip.

The Exhibit Hall is Co-Located with the Conference Tracks for Excellent Networking with the various vendors and platform providers.

Please note:

The Space Summit 2025 will be held May 15-16, 2025 right at the Embassy Suites Miami International Airport.

This conference venue provides very easy access from around the world via Miami International Airport a FREE Shuttle ride away (airport code: MIA).

Agenda:

3D-Bioprinting in Orbit

3D-Organoid Models for Disease in Microgravity Conditions

Effect of Microgravity on Drug Responses

Flow Chemistry - Chemistry in Space

Organs-on-Chips as a Platform for Studying Effects of Microgravity on Human Physiology

Tissue Chips in Space NIH/NCATS-ISS US National Laboratory Projects

Research Projects in Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Private Space Stations offering Commercial Access to LEO for Research, Development and Manufacturing

Platform Providers Offering Access to LEO for Scientific Research Projects

Speakers

Alain Berinstain Biographical Sketch

Arun Sharma, Associate Professor, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Chunhui Xu, Professor, Emory University School of Medicine

Emmanuel Urquieta, Vice Chair of Aerospace Medicine / Department of Medicine University of Central Florida College of Medicine

Jamie Foster, Professor, University of Florida

Kenneth A. Savin, Chief Scientist - Redwire

Kristin Kopperud, Science Program Director, Biological Sciences, International Space Station National Laboratory

Lisa M. Larkin, Professor, University of Michigan

Mari Anne Snow, CEO and Co-Founder, Eascra Biotech

Maribella Domenech, Professor, Chemical Engineering, University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez

Matthew Strickland, Medical Oncologist, Director of Translational Research, Center for Space Medicine Research, MGH /Harvard Medical School

Meghan Everett, Deputy Chief Scientist, International Space Station

Michael Roberts, Chief Scientific Officer, International Space Station National Laboratory

Molly Mulligan, Director, Business Development, Redwire

Natalia Tumidajski, Principal Scientist, GMP Site Head, EXOCEL BIO INC.

Ngan Huang, Associate Professor, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Stanford University

Palaniappan Sethu, Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Rihana Bokhari, Scientific Research Director at the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH)

Tammy Chang, Professor of Surgery, University of California-San Francisco

Tobias Niederwieser, Assistant Research Professor, BioServe Space Technologies

Yupeng Chen, Associate Professor, University of Connecticut, United States of America

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49yfvj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.