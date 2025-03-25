Registration Now Open: Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) & Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) Conference 2025 (Miami, FLORIDA, United States - May 15-16, 2025)

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) & Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) and Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) 2025 Conference, brings together researchers and industry participants from both academia and companies focusing on studying the biology of EVs and LNPs and focusing on the interface of these fields.

Presentations will explore the latest advances in the EVs field from the study of their biology to their potential as engineered drug delivery vehicles and therarapeutics (targeted delivery of biologics and small molecules).

Additionally, the use of LNPs - already successfully deployed in the clinic as the COVID-19 vaccine -- as a platform for vaccine and therapy deployment will be the focus of this conference and companies developing LNPs present their research and frame it in the context of clinical utility.

The co-located concurrent track is The Space Summit 2025 and attendees receive Full Access to both tracks running concurrently for maximal scientific exchange and networking.

NCATS has already announced that they will be funding EV research projects in microgravity in low-earth orbit (LEO) and so the fields of EV-research and microgravity research are converging. An excellent opportunity for EV researchers at this conference to engage with LEO experts to discuss and advise on sending research projects into microgravity on-board the International Space Station (ISS) or some of the private space stations coming online soon as a pay-per-use platform for LEO experiments and manufacturing in microgravity environment.

Agenda:

Exosomes/Extracellular Vesicles (EVs): Biological Investigations of Cargo

EVs as Platform for Drug Delivery: Biologics or Small Molecules

Engineered EVs as a Platform for Therapeutics

Modulation of the Immune Response by EVs

Synthetic LNPs: Characteristics and Properties

LNPs as a Platform for Vaccine and Therapeutic Development

Speakers

Andreas Moller, Professor, Director, JC STEM Lab of Personalized Cancer Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong

Professor, Director, JC STEM Lab of Personalized Cancer Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong Bowen Li, Assistant Professor, Canada Research Chair in RNA Vaccines and Therapeutics, University of Toronto

Assistant Professor, Canada Research Chair in RNA Vaccines and Therapeutics, University of Toronto Chukwumaobim Nwokwu, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, Florida Gulf Coast University

Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, Florida Gulf Coast University Hsueh-Chia Chang, Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Notre Dame

Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Notre Dame Mousumi Ghosh, Research Associate Professor, The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Research Associate Professor, The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Natasha Sosanya, Research Scientist, US Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR)

Research Scientist, US Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-Scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas

Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-Scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas Andrew Godwin, Professor and Division Director, Deputy Director, KU Cancer Center, University of Kansas Medical Center

Professor and Division Director, Deputy Director, KU Cancer Center, University of Kansas Medical Center Brian Feng, CEO, Osem Fluidics

CEO, Osem Fluidics Damien Pearse, Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery; The John M. and Jocelyn H.K. Watkins Distinguished Chair in Cell Therapies, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery; The John M. and Jocelyn H.K. Watkins Distinguished Chair in Cell Therapies, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Johnny Zhuang, Business Development & Product Application Scientist, EXODUS BIO

Business Development & Product Application Scientist, EXODUS BIO M? Mahoney, Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Physiology, and Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University

Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Physiology, and Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University Noah Malmstadt, Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California -- Conference Co-Chairperson

Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California -- Conference Co-Chairperson Sven Kreutel, CEO, Particle Metrix, Inc., USA

CEO, Particle Metrix, Inc., USA Banishree Saha , Associate Director, Early Clinical Development, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

, Associate Director, Early Clinical Development, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Briana Simms, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, University of Cincinnati

Assistant Professor of Chemistry, University of Cincinnati Dominique PV de Kleijn, Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery, Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht

Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery, Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht Michael Graner, Professor, Dept of Neurosurgery, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine -- Conference Co-Chairperson

Professor, Dept of Neurosurgery, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine -- Conference Co-Chairperson Natalia Tumidajski, Principal Scientist, GMP Site Head, EXOCEL BIO INC.

Principal Scientist, GMP Site Head, EXOCEL BIO INC. Owen Fenton, Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

