Subsea 7 S.A. announces proposed nominations to the Company’s Board of Directors

Luxembourg – 25 March 2025 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that at the AGM on 8 May 2025, the Board of Directors will ask shareholders to approve the following nominations to the Board of Directors:

The election as Independent Director of Ms Lucia de Andrade

The re-election as Independent Directors of Mr Eldar Sætre and Ms Elisabeth Proust van Heeswijk

The re-election as Directors of Ms Louisa Siem and Treveri S.à r.l., a Luxembourg company, with Mr Kristian Siem, its 100% owner, to continue as its permanent representative.





Biographical details of those standing for election are included in the published AGM materials.

*******************************************************************************

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 25 March 2025 at 10:30 CET.

