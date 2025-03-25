Heimar hf.: Reduction of Share Capital 

At the Annual General Meeting of Heimar hf., held on 11 March 2025, the shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to reduce the company’s share capital. The reduction amounts to ISK 45,645,833 in nominal value and pertains to treasury shares acquired by the company under its share buyback programmes. Following the reduction, the company’s total share capital will amount to ISK 1,763,901,137 in nominal value.

A request has been submitted to Nasdaq, and the reduction will be executed on Wednesday, 26 March 2025.

For further information, reference is made to the company’s announcement published through the Nasdaq Iceland news system on 11 March 2025, which outlines the results of the Annual General Meeting.