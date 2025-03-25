North America's Animal Protein Market to Reach $3.68 Billion by 2033: Size & Share Analysis, Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Animal Protein Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Animal Protein market is expected to reach US$ 3.68 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.38 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.95% from 2025 to 2033. The desire for easy protein-rich products, greater understanding of animal-based nutrition, improved farming techniques, rising disposable income, rising meat and dairy consumption, and changing culinary tastes are all driving factors in the North American animal protein market.



Health and Nutrition Trends



value of protein for weight management, muscular growth, and general health is becoming more widely acknowledged by consumers as health and wellness consciousness rises. Lean meats, eggs, chicken, and fish are examples of animal proteins that are thought to be necessary for a balanced diet because they include high-quality amino acids that promote immune system function, muscle repair, and metabolic health. Consequently, there is an increased emphasis on eating meals high in protein, particularly those derived from animal sources that are recognized for their full protein profile. This change contributes to the ongoing demand for animal protein and is especially apparent among athletes, fitness fanatics, and people who follow high-protein diets. Furthermore, consumers are choosing healthier protein options like lean cuts and organic meats as they place a higher priority on their health, which propels market expansion.



Rising Disposable Income



North American consumers now have more money to spend on higher-quality animal protein goods, such as premium cuts of meat, organic and grass-fed products, and free-range poultry, thanks to rising disposable income. People are more inclined to spend more for goods that support their ethical and health beliefs when their disposable income increases. Due to their perceived superior quality and sustainability, specialist meat products like hormone-free cattle, antibiotic-free chicken, and wild-caught seafood are also becoming more popular. As customers look to indulge in higher-value food options that offer superior taste, nutritional benefits, and ethical assurances, the ability to buy these premium goods has supported the rise of the North American animal protein market.



Innovation in Meat Products



The need for convenient, health-conscious solutions, and changing customer preferences are driving innovation in the North American animal protein sector. Busy people looking for quick yet wholesome meals are catered to by ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat items like marinated cuts, pre-seasoned portions, and meal kits. Furthermore, improvements in processing technology have produced plant-based meat substitutes and protein-enriched meat products that taste and feel like traditional meat products. These developments assist in satisfying the needs of customers who want convenience without compromising their nutritional value. The industry has also seen the emergence of value-added goods, such as meat snacks with functional components and protein-infused snacks, which increase the attractiveness of animal protein by providing extra health benefits like better digestion or increased protein absorption.



Sustainability and Environmental Concerns



Concern over the effects of animal protein production on the environment has grown, especially in light of greenhouse gas emissions, water use, and deforestation associated with livestock farming. Consumers and environmental groups are urging the business to adopt more sustainable methods as knowledge of climate change rises. This entails promoting improved waste management, more effective feed use, and a lower carbon footprint associated with the production of meat. Companies are therefore under pressure to implement environmentally friendly activities, such purchasing feed that is produced sustainably or making investments in regenerative agricultural methods. Long-term viability depends on these initiatives, but they frequently come at a higher cost, which may be passed on to customers. Consumption habits may be impacted by the higher cost of animal protein sources.



Health Implications and Dietary Shifts



Many consumers are switching to plant-based diets because they believe they are healthier options as they become more aware of the possible health hazards linked to consuming large amounts of animal protein. Plant-based diets are linked to better general health, decreased heart disease risks, and lower cholesterol levels. This change has challenged the commercial dominance of animal protein and fueled the emergence of veganism, vegetarianism, and flexitarianism. The need for non-animal protein sources is being further fueled by the growing popularity of plant-based meat replacements, tofu, and tempeh. This poses a serious problem for the conventional meat business, which must adjust to shifting customer tastes and deal with issues of sustainability, ethical production, and health.



United States Animal Protein Market



With high demand for meat, poultry, and seafood goods, the US market for animal protein is still among the biggest in the world. The three main animal protein sources are beef, poultry, and pork. Processed meats like sausages and prepared meals are also becoming more popular. Leaner cuts, organic, grass-fed, and hormone-free alternatives are becoming more and more popular among health-conscious consumers, who are becoming more sensitive of animal welfare and nutrition. Convenience items and meat products with added protein are examples of industry innovations that have kept consumers interested. Animal protein is still a staple of the American diet, despite obstacles from the growth of plant-based diets and worries about sustainability. This is because of a solid supply chain and enduring culinary traditions.



Canada Animal Protein Market



With a robust demand for meat, poultry, and fish, the Canadian animal protein market is a significant sector of the country's food economy. The main sources of animal protein are beef, chicken, and pork, and consumers are becoming more interested in premium cuts, organic, and antibiotic-free goods. Leaner meats and products sourced responsibly are growing more popular among Canadians as they become more health conscious. Additionally, processed meat products like sausages, ready-to-eat meals, and protein-enriched snacks have grown in popularity. However, traditional meat consumption is being challenged by the increase of plant-based diets and environmental concerns, which is forcing manufacturers to innovate and address sustainability. Animal protein is nevertheless a mainstay of the Canadian diet in spite of these obstacles, supported by a robust agricultural sector and changing consumer preferences.



Ontario and Quebec account for about 70% of Canada's milk production. Two markets are supplied by Canadian-produced milk: the industrial milk market and the fluid milk industry, which includes flavored milk, creams, and fluid milk for direct consumption. According to FAS/Canada, total milk output will rise slightly from the 2023 projection of 10.265 million metric tons (MMT) to 10.310 MMT in 2024. The meat processing businesses in Canada produce a broad range of meat products, including processed, smoked, canned, and cooked meats in addition to fresh and frozen meat. Pork is used to make over 70% of processed meats in Canada, including cold cuts and sausages.



Mexico Animal Protein Market



Strong consumer demand for meat, especially beef, poultry, and pigs, which are essential to traditional Mexican cuisine, is driving the Mexican animal protein market. Because it is inexpensive and can be used in a variety of recipes, poultry in particular has grown in popularity. Although slimmer cuts, organic choices, and hormone-free goods are becoming more popular, beef and pork are still staples due to a growing emphasis on nutrition and health. Another indication of shifting consumer preferences for convenience is the growth of processed meats like sausages and ready-to-cook meals. However, the traditional meat sector faces competition from the growing popularity of plant-based diets, especially in metropolitan areas. Despite these changes, eating animal protein is still a staple of Mexican diets, and demand is only expected to rise due to population growth and culinary customs.

Key Company Analysis

Agropur Dairy Cooperative

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Arla Foods amba

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

Glanbia PLC

Groupe Lactalis

Kerry Group PLC

Milk Specialties Global

Key Attributes

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. North America Animal Protein Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Protein Type

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Country



7. Protein Type

7.1 Casein and Caseinates

7.2 Collagen

7.3 Egg Protein

7.4 Gelatin

7.5 Insect Protein

7.6 Milk Protein

7.7 Whey Protein

7.8 Other Animal Protein



8. End User

8.1 Animal Feed

8.2 Food and Beverages

8.2.1 Bakery

8.2.2 Beverages

8.2.3 Breakfast Cereals

8.2.4 Condiments/Sauces

8.2.5 Confectionery

8.2.6 Dairy and Dairy Alternative Products

8.2.7 RTE/RTC Food Products

8.2.8 Snacks

8.3 Personal Care and Cosmetics

8.4 Supplements

8.4.1 Baby Food and Infant Formula

8.4.2 Elderly Nutrition and Medical Nutrition

8.4.3 Sport/Performance Nutrition



9. Country

9.1 Canada

9.2 Mexico

9.3 United States

9.4 Rest of North America



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Competition

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threats



12. Key Players Analysis (Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue)

12.1 Agropur Dairy Cooperative

12.2 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

12.3 Arla Foods amba

12.4 Darling Ingredients Inc.

12.5 Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

12.6 Glanbia PLC

12.7 Groupe Lactalis

12.8 Kerry Group PLC

12.9 Milk Specialties Global



