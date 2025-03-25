India Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market Research 2025-2033 Featuring Analysis of Key Players - AstraZeneca, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis & More

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033"has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India urinary tract infection treatment market is anticipated to grow to US$ 517.78 million in 2033, from US$ 384.85 million in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 3.35% from 2025 to 2033. Rising healthcare awareness, rising UTI prevalence, and advancements in diagnostic testing are major drivers. The growing use of rapid tests and better antibiotic treatments further increase market growth.

Increasing Prevalence of UTIs and Rising Awareness



There is an increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections in India among women, the elderly, and diabetic patients. Poor sanitation, unhygienic toilet conditions, and lack of awareness are the reasons for the high incidence. But growing health awareness and government campaigns encouraging hygiene and women's health are making more people approach early diagnosis and treatment. Health organizations' awareness campaigns are also helping to push people towards early treatment, avoiding complications, and increasing the demand for antibiotics and other UTI drugs in India.

Almost 60% of women with recurrent UTI across the world experience sexual dysfunction, underscoring its reflection on their sex life and general well-being. In India, the prevalence among women is found to vary from 3.14% to 19.87%. Factors of primary significance are parity, history of abortion, sexual activities, intake of water, and urination practice.



Improvement in Healthcare Facilities and Diagnostic Methods



Healthcare in India is changing very rapidly, with a better network to hospitals, clinics, and diagnosis centers. The growth of point-of-care UTI diagnostic testing and telemedicine services is expanding early treatment and detection, with increased access available in rural populations where medical centers were once fewer and farther between.

Rapid tests for urine culture and home-test kits for UTIs are quicker and more conveniently available, promoting a higher number of prescribed therapies and expanding the overall market for UTI treatments. Increased Availability of Over-the-Counter (OTC) and Prescription Drugs



Increased Availability of UTI Treatment Medication and Antibiotics at Pharmacies and Websites Has Helped Boost the Market



Increased access to drugs through government healthcare programs and the emergence of e-pharmacies have enabled more patients to afford and receive effective treatment. The growing production of affordable generic medicines by Indian pharmaceutical firms also guarantees that even lower-income segments are able to avail themselves of appropriate UTI medicines. This is likely to continue to fuel further market growth in the years ahead.

Jan 2025, Hyderabad Central University (HCU) has created innovative software with Signify Bioscience and Aspire BioNest for quick diagnosis of urinary tract infections (UTIs) without direct patient sample collection. This development reflects HCU's focus on effective and non-surgical medical technology. Challenges in the India Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market



Emerging Antibiotic Resistance and Medication Overuse



The major challenge in treating UTIs in India is increasing antibiotic resistance due to overprescription and self-medication. Antibiotics are consumed by many without the guidance of a medical practitioner, creating drug-resistant strains of bacteria that render infections more difficult to treat. The indiscriminate use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in both veterinary and human medicine has aggravated the problem, and the demand for newer and costlier drugs is on the rise, which might not be affordable for everyone.



Missing Correct Hygiene and Healthcare Facilities in Rural Regions



Even after improvements in the health infrastructure in India, rural and backward regions are still devoid of access to effective medical care for UTIs. Low levels of awareness about sanitation, absence of diagnostic centers, and cultural taboo related to the healthcare of females are all causes of underreporting and under-treatment of UTI. Moreover, cost factors lead a large number of people to defer medical help until complications, posing a high risk of developing kidney infections and other severe ailments.



India Urinary Tract Infection Quinolones Treatment Market



Quinolones like ciprofloxacin and levofloxacin are commonly used antibiotics for the treatment of UTIs in India. They are effective in both complicated and uncomplicated infections, especially when first-line therapies fail. Quinolones inhibit bacterial DNA replication, hence being very effective for rapid bacterial elimination. Despite their effectiveness, the fear of antibiotic resistance has necessitated more stringent regulations on their prescription.

The Indian market is observing greater research into newer fluoroquinolone derivative alternatives that reduce resistance threats without losing efficacy. These medications are widely present in hospitals, pharmacies, and e-pharmacies, making the segment important to India's UTI treatment market.



India Urinary Tract Infection Cephalosporin Treatment Market



Cephalosporins represent another extensively utilized category of antibiotics for UTI treatment in India among hospitalized and high-risk patients. Antibiotics such as cefixime, ceftriaxone, and cefpodoxime are generally used for serious or recurrent infections. These drugs are favored because of their wide spectrum of activity and lower resistance rates than quinolones. Cephalosporins are especially useful in treating drug-resistant strains of UTIs.

As the hospitalization rates for complicated UTIs are on the rise, the need for intravenous and oral cephalosporin preparations is on the increase in India's pharmaceutical industry. Yet, their greater expense than their generic counterparts is a disincentive to general use.



India Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market



Complicated UTIs arise from underlying diseases like diabetes, kidney stones, or catheterization and need more robust treatment modalities. Hospitals and specialty clinics are central to treating such conditions in India, typically prescribing intravenous drugs like piperacillin-tazobactam, carbapenems, or aminoglycosides. As the burden of chronic diseases continues to rise, more complicated cases of UTIs are being observed. The demand for sophisticated UTI treatments such as combination antibiotic regimens and hospitalization-based treatment for longer periods is rising rapidly. But delayed diagnosis and financial issues are still major problems in providing timely treatment to all such patients.

June 2024: Orchid Pharma Limited, of Chennai, India, has marketed a new medicine, Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, for treatment of complicated Urinary Tract infections (cUTI), Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP), and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP). With collaboration from Cipla Limited, Orchid Pharma aspires to undertake fast distribution of this antibiotic nationwide.



India Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market



Uncomplicated UTIs are basic infections that naturally happen in otherwise healthy people, particularly women. Treatment is generally limited to oral short-course antibiotics, e.g., nitrofurantoin, fosfomycin, and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole. The Indian market for uncomplicated UTI therapy is growing, as awareness for early diagnosis and self-care techniques is increasing.

Rising availability of over-the-counter painkillers, cranberry tablets, and probiotics is also contributing towards the growth in the market. Yet, the growth trend of antibiotic self-medication and non-compliance with treatment courses are reasons for the establishment of recurrent infections, impacting long-term treatment efficiency in this group.



India Urinary Tract Infection Hospitals Treatment Market



Hospitals are important centers for treating mild and severe UTIs, especially for complicated UTIs that need intravenous antibiotic treatment. Large hospitals in India offer specialized urology services, including urine culture tests, ultrasound scans, and catheter-related UTI management. Hospital-based treatments are becoming more in demand due to the growing number of elderly patients, diabetic patients, and post-operative infections.

Government hospitals and medical colleges also play an important role in making UTI treatment more accessible by providing low-cost or free treatment for lower-income groups. The continuous growth of multi-specialty hospitals in urban and semi-urban regions is additionally driving market development.



India Urinary Tract Infection Drug Stores Treatment Market



Drug stores and pharmacies are the major source of UTI drugs in India, as numerous individuals depend on over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers and antibiotics. The growing availability of retail pharmacies and e-pharmacies has increased UTI treatment accessibility, particularly in urban regions. The market is growing with the availability of generic antibiotics, and treatment is becoming affordable for a vast population.

Self-medication and abuse of antibiotics are still major issues, causing delayed consultation with doctors and growing antibiotic resistance. Government regulations are being made more stringent to promote prescription-only sales of some antibiotics to prevent abuse and enhance the effectiveness of treatment.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Business Strategies, Financial Insights

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Merck & Co. Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

