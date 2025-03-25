Registration now Open: Europe Circulating Biomarkers Conference 2025 - Focus on EVs, cfDNA, CTCs, Circulating RNAs and Oncoproteins (Montpellier, France - June 24-25, 2025)

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Biomarkers Europe 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This conference focuses on the various classes of circulating biomarkers, Extracellular Vesicles (EVs), Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA), Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs), and Circulating RNAs and Oncoproteins.
The goal is a deep dive from a scientific perspective providing details of technologies, tools and biological investigations into these biomarker classes and frame into the big picture of how each of these classes provide insight onto different biological processes.
Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent conference tracks to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:
- Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2025
There are ample opportunities for networking, partnering and business development and this ensures a very cost-effective conference trip. The Exhibit Hall is Co-Located with the Conference Tracks for Excellent Networking and Engagement with the Exhibitors/Conferrence Sponsors.
Agenda:
- Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) for Liquid Biopsy Development
- Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) for Liquid Biopsy Development
- Emerging Companies in this Space: Technologies, Offerings
- Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Biomarker and Diagnostic Potential
- Tools & Technologies for Isolation and Study of Circulating Biomarkers and EVs
- Point-of-Care Diagnostics Development for Resource-Limited Settings Deployment
Speakers
- Aurelien Bancaud, CNRS Research Director, LAAS-CNRS, Toulouse
- Clotilde Costa Nogueira, Principal Investigator at Translational Medical Oncology group (Santiago Health Research Institute Foundation [IDIS] (Santiago de Compostela))
- Lorena Dieguez, Leader of the Medical Devices Research Group, INL- International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory
- Valerie Taly, CNRS Research Director, Professor and Group leader Translational Research and Microfluidics, Universite Paris Cite -- Conference Chair
- Catherine Alix-Panabieres, Professor, University Medical Center of Montpellier, Director of the Laboratory Rare Human Circulating Cells and Liquid Biopsy
- Danilo Tagle, Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)
- Maiwenn Kersaudy-Kerhoas, Professor, School of Engineering, Heriot-Watt University
- Veronica Foisor, Gene Therapy Field Application Scientist, Unchained Labs
- Claudia Gartner, CEO, Microfluidic ChipShop GmbH
- Guillaume Gines, CNRS Researcher at ESPCI Paris/PSL
- Sven Kreutel, CEO, Particle Metrix, Inc. and Sales Director, Particle Metrix GmbH
