Water Heaters - A $48+ Billion Industry by 2033 - Market Size & Share Analysis, Growth Trends, Competitive Intelligence and Forecast Report 2025-2033

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Heater Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Water Heater Market is expected to reach US$ 48.16 billion 2033 from US$ 30.72 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.12% from 2025 to 2033. Rising urbanization, rising disposable incomes, the need for energy-efficient solutions, technological developments, an increase in residential and commercial building, and a move toward smart home systems are the main factors propelling the water heater market.



Urbanization and Population Growth



The market for water heaters is significantly influenced by population increase and urbanization. The need for water heating solutions grows as more people relocate to cities, increasing the demand for infrastructure, housing, and commercial space. The demand for water heaters in both the household and commercial sectors is further increased by larger populations' increased need for water for everyday tasks like cleaning, cooking, and bathing. Furthermore, consumers are encouraged to purchase energy-efficient water heaters in metropolitan areas due to the easier availability to contemporary technologies. Water heaters are becoming more and more necessary as cities grow in order to provide daily comfort and convenience.



Rising Disposable Income



One of the main factors propelling the water heater market's expansion is rising disposable income. Consumers can invest in more contemporary, energy-efficient water heating systems as their incomes rise. This change promotes the use of cutting-edge goods that provide increased convenience, energy savings, and environmental advantages, such as solar-powered systems, tankless versions, and smart water heaters. Increased desire for comfort and luxury in homes and workplaces due to higher disposable incomes also fuels the demand for dependable and effective water heaters in a variety of industries.



Increased Awareness of Comfort and Convenience



The market for water heaters is mostly driven by growing consumer awareness of comfort and convenience. The need for consistent, dependable hot water for everyday tasks like cleaning, cooking, and bathing is increasing as consumers place a larger value on a higher quality of life. Adoption of cutting-edge water heating systems, such as smart water heaters, which provide features like temperature control and energy efficiency, is encouraged by this understanding. People's desire for easy, on-demand hot water as their lives get more hectic is driving up demand for contemporary water heaters that improve comfort and general convenience in homes and workplaces.



Maintenance and Durability



In the market for water heaters, durability and maintenance present major obstacles. Water heaters' lifespan and efficiency may be impacted over time by problems like scale, corrosion, and component wear. To guarantee peak performance, routine maintenance is required, including descaling and part replacement. Repairs may result in extra expenses and inconvenience for customers, which could lower long-term dependability and cause dissatisfaction, particularly in models that are of poor quality or are not properly maintained.



Competition from Renewables



The water heater business faces market competition as many manufacturers aim to provide cutting-edge, energy-efficient devices at competitive pricing. Businesses must constantly engage in research and development to keep ahead of the curve due to the rising demand for cutting-edge technologies like smart and solar-powered models. While the drive to retain profitability and fulfill consumer expectations might result in price wars and lower profit margins, smaller players may find it difficult to compete with established brands that offer affordable alternatives.



Water Heater Market Overview by Regions



With North America and Europe emphasizing energy-efficient solutions due to environmental laws, the water heater industry is expanding globally. Demand is fueled by Asia-Pacific's fast urbanization and growing disposable incomes, especially in China and India. Demand for residential and commercial space exists throughout the Middle East and Africa, while Latin America is steadily expanding as a result of rising building and rising living standards.



United States Water Heater Market



The need for dependable and energy-efficient heating solutions in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors is driving the water heater market in the United States. Government policies encouraging energy-efficient appliances, such as those with an ENERGY STAR rating, and growing consumer awareness of energy conservation also contribute to the market's expansion. The emphasis on sustainability and long-term savings is reflected in the move toward smart water heaters and the rising acceptance of tankless and solar-powered systems. Higher sales of water heaters are also a result of a robust housing market and a building boom. American consumers are looking for more sophisticated features like Wi-Fi connectivity and improved performance as technology advances.



Germany Water Heater Market



The need for dependable and energy-efficient heating solutions in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors is driving the water heater market in the United States. Government policies encouraging energy-efficient appliances, such as those with an ENERGY STAR rating, and growing consumer awareness of energy conservation also contribute to the market's expansion. The emphasis on sustainability and long-term savings is reflected in the move toward smart water heaters and the rising acceptance of tankless and solar-powered systems. Higher sales of water heaters are also a result of a robust housing market and a building boom. American consumers are looking for more sophisticated features like Wi-Fi connectivity and improved performance as technology advances.



India Water Heater Market



The demand for energy-efficient solutions, rising urbanization, and rising disposable incomes are driving the water heater market in India. Modern water heaters are being adopted by both residential and commercial sectors, with a growing preference for smart, solar-powered, and energy-efficient models. The government's emphasis on sustainability and energy conservation, combined with technological advancements, is also driving market demand, and the growing construction and real estate sectors are contributing to increased water heater adoption, ensuring continued market growth.



Saudi Arabia Water Heater Market



The market for water heaters in Saudi Arabia is growing quickly due to factors such population growth, urbanization, and the increased need for dependable hot water solutions in both the residential and commercial sectors. In order to achieve sustainability goals, consumers are increasingly choosing energy-efficient models, such as solar and tankless water heaters. The RealMAX line, which includes tankless, electric, atmospheric gas, and point-of-use water heaters with capacities ranging from 113 to 190 liters for durability and ease of installation, was introduced by GE Appliances in January 2022.



In a similar vein, Bradford White Corporation unveiled the Infiniti GS and GR tankless water heaters in October 2022. These heaters have robust heat exchangers and numerous venting choices. These developments support market expansion and the uptake of contemporary water heating systems in Saudi Arabia by meeting the various demands of both commercial and residential clients.

Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

A.O. Smith

Rinnai Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Haier Inc.

Havells India Ltd.

Lennox International Inc.

Kenmore

Thermex Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $30.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $48.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Water Heater Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Technology

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Capacity

6.5 By Countries



7. Product

7.1 Electric

7.2 Solar

7.3 Gas



8. Technology

8.1 Tankless

8.2 Storage Tank

8.3 Hybrid



9. Application

9.1 Commercial

9.2 Residential

9.3 Industrial



10. Capacity

10.1 Below 30 Liters

10.2 30 - 100 Liters

10.3 100 - 250 Liters

10.4 250 - 400 Liters

10.5 Above 400 Liters



11. Countries

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 South Korea

11.3.6 Thailand

11.3.7 Malaysia

11.3.8 Indonesia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 South Africa

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.3 UAE



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats



14. Key Players Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/im1wxa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.