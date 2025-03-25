Register Now: Solid Tumors Technologies, Diagnostics & Therapeutics Conference 2025: Bringing Together Researchers, Clinicians, & Drug Developers (California, United States - May 29-30, 2025)

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid Tumors 2025: Technologies, Diagnostics & Therapeutics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This conference explores innovations in technology development, the development of early-screening methodologies, liquid biopsies, various diagnostic and current therapeutic modalities addressing several classes of solid tumors.
Given that solid tumors represent a challenging target in oncology, the goal of this conference is to bring together researchers, clinicians as well as the drug development community to engage and discuss the latest trends arising from research and their progression into clinical studies and application.
The conference comprises of scientific and clinical presentations, presentations from companies on the screening, diagnostic and therapeutics spaces as well as round-table discussions on latest trends from the scientific and clinical communities.
We are honored that Haynes & Boone, LLP a top law firm is sponsoring this conference and lawyers from the firm will be available onsite to discuss the numerous challenges companies face as they take on the task of technology, diagnostic and therapeutics development. This field requires a strong ecosystem that culminates in products and therapies impacting patients.
Agenda:
- Progress in Research Trends Targeting Various Classes of Solid Tumors
- Therapeutic Modalities Targeting Solid Tumors
- Childhood Cancers
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Breast, Lung and Colon Cancer
- Early Screening Tests and Tools
- Liquid Biopsy
- Presentations from Academic/Basic Researchers
- Presentations from Companies and Drug Discovery/Development Companies, Pharma-Biotech Companies
Speakers
- Charles Keller, Scientific Director, Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute
- Roger Royse, Partner, Haynes & Boone, LLP - Conference Chairperson
- Herve Tiriac, Researcher, University of California-San Diego
- Michael Graner, Professor, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38sh9t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.