Register Now: Solid Tumors Technologies, Diagnostics & Therapeutics Conference 2025: Bringing Together Researchers, Clinicians, & Drug Developers (California, United States - May 29-30, 2025)

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid Tumors 2025: Technologies, Diagnostics & Therapeutics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference explores innovations in technology development, the development of early-screening methodologies, liquid biopsies, various diagnostic and current therapeutic modalities addressing several classes of solid tumors.

Given that solid tumors represent a challenging target in oncology, the goal of this conference is to bring together researchers, clinicians as well as the drug development community to engage and discuss the latest trends arising from research and their progression into clinical studies and application.

The conference comprises of scientific and clinical presentations, presentations from companies on the screening, diagnostic and therapeutics spaces as well as round-table discussions on latest trends from the scientific and clinical communities.

We are honored that Haynes & Boone, LLP a top law firm is sponsoring this conference and lawyers from the firm will be available onsite to discuss the numerous challenges companies face as they take on the task of technology, diagnostic and therapeutics development. This field requires a strong ecosystem that culminates in products and therapies impacting patients.

Agenda:

Progress in Research Trends Targeting Various Classes of Solid Tumors

Therapeutic Modalities Targeting Solid Tumors

Childhood Cancers

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast, Lung and Colon Cancer

Early Screening Tests and Tools

Liquid Biopsy

Presentations from Academic/Basic Researchers

Presentations from Companies and Drug Discovery/Development Companies, Pharma-Biotech Companies

Speakers

Charles Keller , Scientific Director, Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute

, Scientific Director, Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute Roger Royse, Partner, Haynes & Boone, LLP - Conference Chairperson

Partner, Haynes & Boone, LLP - Conference Chairperson Herve Tiriac, Researcher, University of California-San Diego

Researcher, University of California-San Diego Michael Graner, Professor, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38sh9t

