Registration Now Open for Academia and Industry: European Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Conference 2025 (Montpellier, France - June 24-25, 2025)

The Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2025 now in its 17th year brings together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry focusing on technology and innovation in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields.

Presentations will explore the latest advances in the Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Fields. Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Lab-on-a-Chip, from life science research, to taking diagnostics to the point-of-care/point-of-need and body-on-a-chip/organs-on-a-chip.

We focus on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics as well as 3D-bioprinting and the convergence of microfluidics technologies with biofabrication and 3D-printing as well as deployment of microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing and global health.

There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from Europe, US, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from around the world.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent conference tracks to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking across the component conference tracks.

There are ample opportunities for networking, partnering and business development and this ensures a very cost-effective conference trip. The Exhibit Hall is Co-Located with the Conference Tracks for Excellent Networking.

Agenda:

3D-Printing and its Convergence with the Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Marketplace

3D-Printing, Biofabrication and Bioprinting using Microfluidics

Droplet Microfluidics, Digital Microfluidics, Centrifugal Microfluidics

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing and Global Health Applications

Microfluidic/LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase

Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip: Life Science Research Applications

Microfluidics Tools for Single Cell Analysis

New Entrants from Around the World Expand the Market Opportunities for Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip

Rare Cell Capture & Circulating Biomarkers Studied Using Microfluidics

Speakers

Benoit Charlot, Research Director, Institute of Electronics and Systems, CNRS University of Montpellier

Jing Chen, Founder & CEO, Hicomp Microtech

Mark Bradley, Professor of Therapeutic Innovation Precision Healthcare University Research Institute, Queen Mary University of London

Oscar Zabaco, Consultant for Microfluidics

Pierre Joseph, CNRS Research Director, LAAS-CNRS, University of Toulouse

Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-Scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas

Claudia Gartner, CEO, Microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

Josue Sznitman, Dean, Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

Martyn Boutelle, Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Imperial College London

Pascal Etienne, Professor, Charles Coulomb Laboratory, University of Montpellier

Ron Wolbert, Senior Representative, PP TechSales

Valerie Taly, CNRS Research Director, Professor and Group Leader, Universite Paris Cite

Gregory Nordin, Professor, Brigham Young University

Lidija Malic, Team Leader, National Research Council Canada

Nan Zhang, Associate Professor, University College Dublin

Paul Coudray, CEO, Kloe -- Conference Chairperson

Sebastian Weingartner, Associate Professor, Department of Imaging Physics, TU Delft

