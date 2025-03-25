Bilibili Inc. Files Its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (the “Company” or “Bilibili”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 25, 2025. The annual report in electronic format is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com as well as on the SEC’s website.

For those who prefer hard copies, the Company will provide the annual report, containing audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge to shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Investor Relations Department, Bilibili Inc., Building 3, Guozheng Center, No. 485 Zhengli Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, 200433, People’s Republic of China.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users’ viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.

