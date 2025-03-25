Mural Oncology Provides Update on Phase 3 ARTISTRY-7 Trial of Nemvaleukin in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Based on overall survival data observed in interim analysis in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, Mural will not progress trial to final analysis

Continued demonstration of favorable tolerability profile generally consistent with previously reported data; over 800 patients treated across the greater nemvaleukin clinical program

The company remains on track to share topline results from potentially registrational, phase 2 trial in mucosal melanoma, ARTISTRY-6, Cohort 2, evaluating nemvaleukin monotherapy in Q2 2025

WALTHAM, Mass and DUBLIN, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that the ARTISTRY-7 phase 3 trial of nemvaleukin alfa in combination with Merck’s (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) versus investigator’s choice chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) will not continue to final analysis and the company will cease development of nemvaleukin for PROC. In the pre-specified interim analysis conducted by the independent data monitoring committee, nemvaleukin in combination with pembrolizumab did not achieve a statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus investigator’s choice chemotherapy alone and the company believes the study is highly unlikely to achieve success at the final analysis. Median overall survival was 10.1 months for patients treated with nemvaleukin in combination with pembrolizumab and 9.8 months for patients treated with investigator’s choice chemotherapy (hazard ratio: 0.98).

“We are disappointed for ovarian cancer patients desperately lacking new treatment options. There has been a great deal of work across the industry in this immunologically cold tumor, yet there are still few treatment options that improve survival in this very difficult-to-treat tumor type. We are still on track to report topline data from our potentially registrational trial in mucosal melanoma later next quarter and will assess all available data to inform our next steps,” said Caroline Loew, Ph.D., CEO of Mural Oncology.

Nemvaleukin has a well characterized and favorable safety profile, both as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, with over 800 patients treated across the broader clinical program. In the interim analysis of ARTISTRY-7, the safety profile was generally consistent with previously reported data.

Nemvaleukin is currently being evaluated in a potentially registrational, phase 2 trial, ARTISTRY-6, cohort 2 in mucosal melanoma, with a topline data readout expected in Q2 2025. Preliminary data readouts for less-frequent intravenous dosing of nemvaleukin in patients with cutaneous melanoma are expected in the second quarter of 2025 for cohort 3 of ARTISTRY-6 (monotherapy) and the second half of 2025 for cohort 4 of ARTISTRY-6 (combination therapy), subject to patient enrollment.

About the ARTISTRY-7 Trial

ARTISTRY-7 is a phase 3 trial comparing nemvaleukin in combination with pembrolizumab vs. investigator choice single agent chemotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, with a primary endpoint of overall survival. This four-arm trial also contains two smaller single agent arms, a pembrolizumab and a nemvaleukin arm, to assess contribution of components. A total of 456 patients were enrolled over the four arms of the trial in an approximate 3:1:1:3 randomization. Only arms 1 (nemvaleukin in combination with pembrolizumab) and 4 (investigator’s choice chemotherapy) were designed to be assessed for statistical comparisons. The pre-specified interim analysis was conducted at 77% events (219 events) needed for the final analysis.

About Nemvaleukin

Nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin) is an engineered fusion protein designed to leverage IL-2’s antitumor effects while mitigating the hallmark toxicities that limit its use. Nemvaleukin selectively binds to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor (IL-2R) and is sterically occluded from binding to the high-affinity IL-2R. Because of this molecular design, nemvaleukin treatment leads to preferential expansion of antitumor CD8+ T cells and natural killer cells, with minimal expansion of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells. Nemvaleukin is currently being evaluated in a potentially registrational trial, ARTISTRY-6, cohort 2 in mucosal melanoma, with a topline readout expected in Q2 2025. Preliminary data readouts for less-frequent intravenous dosing of nemvaleukin in patients with cutaneous melanoma are expected in the second quarter of 2025 for cohort 3 of ARTISTRY-6 (monotherapy) and the second half of 2025 for cohort 4 of ARTISTRY-6 (combination therapy), subject to patient enrollment.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology is leveraging its novel protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining our expertise in cytokine biology and immune cell modulation and our protein engineering platform, we are developing medicines to deliver meaningful and clinical benefits to people living with cancer. Our mission is to broaden the potential, and reach, of cytokine-based immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients. Our lead candidate, nemvaleukin, is currently being evaluated in a potentially registrational trial, ARTISTRY-6, cohort 2 in mucosal melanoma, with a topline readout expected in Q2 2025. Preliminary data readouts for less-frequent intravenous dosing of nemvaleukin in patients with cutaneous melanoma are expected in the second quarter of 2025 for monotherapy and the second half of 2025 for combination therapy. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at www.muraloncology.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and X.

Forward Looking Statements

