T-Cell Therapy Market Research 2025: Over 10 Approved Therapies and More than 1,200 Preclinical / Clinical Therapy Candidates - Global Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2035

Dublin, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "T-Cell Therapy Market by Type of Therapy, Target Indication, Target Antigen, Company Size, Geographical Regions, Leading Players and Sales Forecast of Therapies, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global T-cell therapy market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.5 billion in the current year to USD 20.9 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Amidst the ongoing efforts to develop more precise and effective anti-cancer therapeutics, T-cell therapies haveevolved as a promising immunotherapy that uses the body's own immune cells to selectively eliminate tumor cells with minimal side effects. Unlike conventional therapies, immunotherapies provide several advantages, including specificity, potential reduction in off-target toxicities and improving treatment outcomes.

It is worth mentioning that in 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration approved multiple T cell therapies targeting cancer (in reverse chronological order), such as Obecabtagene autoleucel / Aucatzyl (relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, November 2024), Afamitresgene autoleucel / TECELRA (metastatic or unresectable synovial sarcoma, August 2024) and Lifileucel / Amtagvi (unresectable or metastatic melanoma, February 2024).

Driven by the advantages offered by immunotherapies over conventional therapies, the increasing adoption of T-cell-based immunotherapies and the surge in demand for personalized cancer treatment, coupled with the expedited regulatory approvals, is expected to drive significant growth in the T cell therapeutics market. Moreover, as the global oncology landscape continues to evolve, advancements in T cell engineering and next-generation manufacturing technologies would drive innovation in this domain and position the market for steady growth in the forthcoming years.

T-Cell Therapy Market: Key Segments





CAR T-cell Therapy Market Holds the Largest Share of the T-Cell Therapy Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of therapy, the global market is segmented into CAR-T, TCR and TIL therapies. Currently, the CAR T-cell therapy market segment captures the majority of the overall market share and is likely to dominate and drive the overall market growth. This can be attributed to the precise targeting mechanism of CAR T cell therapies that use chimeric antigen receptors to target and kill malignant cells (while minimizing damage to healthy tissues). It is worth highlighting that the TIL therapy market segment is likely to flourish during the forecast period, owing to their versatility in targeting a wide range of cancers and encouraging clinical trial results.

Therapies Targeting Melanoma Hold the Largest Share of TCR Therapies Market

Currently, the majority share of the TCR therapies market is captured by therapies targeting melanoma (over 95%). This can be attributed to the fact that melanoma has a high rate of genetic mutations, leading to the production of many unique neoantigens which makes it a prime target for TCR therapies. Recently, the FDA has approved a TCR therapy (Kimmtrak) which is used to treat adults with metastatic uveal melanoma (a type of intraocular melanoma).

Therapies Targeting CD19 Antigen are Likely to Dominate the CAR-T Therapy market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of target antigens, the T-cell therapy market is segmented into BCMA, CD19, CD20, CD19 and CD22, HLA, MAGE, PRAME, NY-ESO-1 and LAGE, EBV, HBV and others. Currently, therapies targeting CD19 antigen dominate the CAR-T therapies market, accounting for more than 65% of the overall market share. This dominance is primarily driven by the essential role of CD19 as it is a highly specific antigen expressed on B-cells, making it an ideal target for treating B-cell malignancies like leukemia and lymphoma.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the overall TCR therapy Market

North America is likely to capture the largest market share owing to the robust research and development infrastructure, a strong commercial base for cell therapies, and a high number of clinical trials being conducted in the region.

However, it is worth noting that the market for TCR therapies in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively faster pace (CAGR of more than 45%), during the forecast period. This is driven by the increasing cases of cancer in the region, supported by the demand for curative treatments. Notably, it has been highlighted by industry experts that the cell therapy industry in China has witnessed growing interest from investment firms, enabling faster clinical research for T-cell therapies.

KeyT-Cell Therapy Market Insights

With over 10 approved therapies and more than 1,200 preclinical / clinical therapy candidates, CAR-T immunotherapies represent one of the most active segments of the pharmaceutical domain.

More than 75% of the therapy candidates, which are being developed to target a range of disease indications, are autologous in nature; notably, CD19 and BCMA have emerged as the most popular target antigens.

Presently, there are over 205 TCR-based therapies that are approved / under clinical stages of development; notably, the current landscape is dominated (38%) by mid-sized players based in Europe.

Close to 35% of the TCR immunotherapies in the clinical development pipeline are being developed to target oncological disorders in adults, children and senior citizens.

Over 85 TIL-based immunotherapies have been either approved or are currently under development; of these, most of the immunotherapies are being developed by players based in North America to target melanoma.

Majority (58) of the TIL-based therapies are being used in combination with various therapeutic agents; of these, more than 45% of the immunotherapies are being developed by non-industry players.

Extensive efforts are underway to improve the CAR constructs across successive generations, involving alterations in the scFv region and using different types of gene delivery vectors.

In the last few years, over 970 clinical trials have been registered across different geographies for CAR-T therapies; extensive efforts are underway to improve successive generations of therapies.

The growing interest of stakeholders is evident from the increasing partnership activity in this domain; close to 45% of the total number of partnerships have been signed between players based in North America.

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment of cancer immunotherapy, have invested more than USD 32 billion, across 370+ funding rounds in the past few years.

More than 11,900 patents related to CAR-T cell therapies have been filed / granted to protect the intellectual property generated within this field.

Apart from CAR-T, TCR and TIL-based products, close to 205 other T-cell immunotherapies are marketed / under development for the treatment of a myriad of oncological and non-oncological indications.

Close to 200 players claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture different types of cell therapies; such firms also offer a wide range of services across different stages of product development.

Given the growing prevalence of cancer, technological developments and ongoing approvals, the market for T-cell therapies is poised to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future.

With a growing focus on the development pipeline and encouraging clinical trial outcomes, the market is expected to witness an annualized growth rate of over 12%, during the next decade.

Key Players in the T-Cell Therapy Market

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

AbelZeta

Alaunos Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics

bluebird bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

CARsgen Therapeutics

Cellectis

Gilead Sciences

Immatics

Immunocore

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Kuur Therapeutics

Lion TCR

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis

Takara Bio

Wellington Zhaotai Therapies

Zelluna immunotherapy

