Serial Console Server Market Size Worth $582.93 Million by 2031, at 6.7% CAGR, Globally | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Serial Console Server Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Ports, Application, End-Use Industry, and Geography.", the global serial console server market is observing significant growth owing to expansion of data center industry, automation adoption in various industrial processes, and growing need for out-of-band access.





The Serial Console Server Market was valued at US$ 373.12 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 582.93 Million by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during 2024–2031.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The serial console server market is poised for significant growth in the coming years owing to the accelerating trends of automation and digital transformation. Additionally, the increasing number of hyperscale and colocation data centers fuels the expansion of the market.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Market Growth: The serial console server market size was valued at US$ 373.12 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 582.93 million by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2031. Serial console servers are essential in data centers, providing secure, remote management of devices such as routers, switches, and firewalls. The rising demand for cloud services has led to the rapid development of data centers worldwide, which is expected to create new opportunities for the serial console server market growth during the forecast period.





Technological Innovations: Serial console servers bridge the gap between new and old technologies, allowing automated systems to gather, transmit, and analyze data from legacy devices that might not have been originally designed to support modern networking protocols. This is particularly important in industries where the equipment lifespan can be extensive, and upgrading or replacing older machines can be cost-prohibitive. The ability to integrate these devices into automated workflows ensures that organizations can maximize their existing infrastructure while benefiting from the advancements in automation.





Growing Need for Out-Of-Band Access: During a localized outage affecting a single building, wiring closet, or server rack, IT administrators can access nonresponsive or malfunctioning devices via their serial ports. Each serial device regularly transmits system or kernel console messages that provide critical status updates. By connecting these devices, IT staff can monitor the system or kernel console messages, enabling them to troubleshoot and reconfigure settings as needed. Even if an on-site technician is required, the central IT team can still diagnose the issue remotely and identify its exact location. This allows the IT department to dispatch technicians with the necessary expertise to carry out repairs or replace faulty equipment efficiently. Therefore, the growing need for out-of-band access fuels the growth of the serial console server market.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





Serial Console Server Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on port, the serial console server market is divided into Below 16, 16 to 32, 33 to 64, and Above 64. The 16 to 32 segment held the largest share in the serial console server market in 2024.

Based on applications, the serial console server market is segmented into network infrastructure management, device management, remote access, security management, and disaster recovery. The remote access segment held the largest share in the serial console server market in 2024.

Based on end user industry, the serial console server market is divided into IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others. The IT and telecom segment held the largest share in the serial console server market in 2024.

The serial console server market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. North America dominated the serial console server market in 2024.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Serial Console Server Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

ATEN International Co, Ltd

Black Box

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Lantronix, Inc.

Opengear, Inc.

Perle Systems

Raritan Inc.

Eaton

Vertiv

WTI–Western Telematic, Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Serial Console Server Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

" Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, won three awards at the 18th Data Center Summit and Awards 2024 at The Lalit, Mumbai. Industry experts including CXOs, CTOs, VPs, and IT directors attended the event, providing a platform for Vertiv to showcase innovations designed to meet the evolving needs of data centers."

"Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) plans to manufacture high-volume servers in India, aiming to produce approximately US$ 1 billion worth of products over the next five years as part of the 'Make in India' initiative. HPE has partnered with Indian manufacturer VVDN Technologies to establish a manufacturing operation in Manesar, Haryana, to meet the growing demand from Indian customers and enhance its global supply chain."

“Lantronix Inc., a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions, announced the launch of its new next-generation desktop or 1U rack mountable EDS5000 series of device servers, supporting 8, 16 or 32 serial managed devices over Ethernet (10/100/100BASE-T or 100/1000 SRP) for easy remote access and management of any serial-based equipment, such as medical devices, POS terminals or security equipment”









Conclusion:

North America is a key leader in the serial console server market owing to its strong presence in the technology, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. The region benefits from the presence of a wide number of serial console server market players. In North America, the investments support the development of digital and data infrastructure for healthcare, which further contributes to the market growth. The region invests in automation, artificial intelligence, and additive manufacturing to remain competitive worldwide; as a result, the demand for secure and reliable out-of-band management solutions, such as serial console servers, is growing. In Asia Pacific, with the rise in digital infrastructure, the need for robust and secure management tools for cloud environments is also increasing. This reliance on cloud services boosts the demand for serial console servers, which are essential for remotely managing, monitoring, and troubleshooting cloud-based servers. As manufacturers adopt digital technologies such as AI, IoT, and automation, the demand for advanced solutions involving software, hardware, and IT infrastructure is also expected to rise in the coming years. This factor contributes to the adoption of serial console servers for managing data centers, network equipment, and IT infrastructure.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component/material suppliers, serial console server manufacturers, retailers and authorized distributors, and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





